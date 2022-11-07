Trial of former deputy and pastor Flordelis begins

The trial of five more accused of involvement in the murder of Pastor Anderson do Carmo began this morning (7), with a delay of two hours. He was shot to death at the family’s residence, in the Pendotiba neighborhood, in Niterói, in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro, on June 16, 2019. The session takes place at the city’s Forum, where 30 witnesses will be heard, and should last more than a day.

Former federal deputy, pastor and gospel singer Flordelis dos Santos de Souza, Anderson’s wife, will be tried. She is accused of being the mastermind of the crime and is liable for triple qualified homicide, for clumsy motive, use of cruel means and of appeal that made it impossible to defend the victim, attempted murder, use of false document and armed criminal association.

Also on trial today are Flordelis’ biological daughter, Simone dos Santos Rodrigues, and affective sons André Luiz de Oliveira and Marzy Teixeira da Silva. The three are charged with triple aggravated homicide, attempted murder and armed criminal association.

According to the indictment, the attempted murder, also against Pastor Anderson, occurred continuously with the addition of poison to the victim’s food and drinks.

The last defendant in today’s trial is Flordelis’ granddaughter, Rayane dos Santos Oliveira, accused of triple aggravated homicide and armed criminal association. At the beginning of the session, around 11 am, the defendants appeared moved, with an expression of tears. Everyone wears jeans and a white long-sleeved T-shirt.

Seven jurors were drawn, three women and four men.

Defendants already convicted

In April this year, the Jury Court of Niterói sentenced four defendants in the case. Adriano dos Santos Rodrigues, Flordelis’ biological son, was sentenced to four years, six months and 20 days in prison, initially in a semi-open regime, for using a false document and armed criminal association.

Former military police officer Marcos Siqueira Costa was sentenced to five years and 20 days in prison. His wife, Andrea Santos Maia, was sentenced to four years, three months and ten days of seclusion in an initially semi-open regime. The affective son Carlos Ubiraci Francisco da Silva was sentenced, for the crime of armed criminal association, to two years, two months and 20 days of imprisonment in a semi-open regime.

In November last year, the Niterói Jury Court sentenced another biological son of the former deputy, Flávio dos Santos Rodrigues, to 33 years, 2 months and 20 days in prison, for consummated triple qualified homicide, illegal possession of a weapon. of fire, use of false documents and armed criminal association. He was the shooter. Lucas Cezar dos Santos de Souza, Flordelis’ adopted son, was also sentenced in the same session for triple-qualified murder to nine years in prison. He was responsible for acquiring the weapon used in the crime.