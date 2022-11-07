BrazilBrazil

Real Madrid and Liverpool will face each other in the Champions League round of 16

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 25 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Defending European champions Real Madrid (Spain) will face Liverpool (England) in the round of 16 of the Champions League – a repeat of last season’s final – while Paris Saint-Germain (Germany) will face German champions Bayern Munich ( Germany), defined a draw held this Monday (7) in Nyon (Switzerland).

Real Madrid beat Liverpool in a tense final in May thanks to a goal by Brazilian Vinicius Junior.

The two teams also met in the final of the 2017/2018 season, when the Spanish team also won.

Real have not lost any of their last six games against Liverpool in the Champions League – five wins and one draw – having won both finals and advanced in the only tie, 3-1 and 0-0 in the quarter-finals of the 2020/2021 season. , in these six clashes.

Fans will have to wait a while for the next phase of this season’s competition, with the first legs on February 14th and 15th and February 21st and 22nd, and the return games on March 7th and 8th and 14th and 15th. March.

Champions League Round of 16 Matches:

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City

Club Brugge vs Benfica

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea

Inter Milan vs Porto

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich

* Reproduction of this content is prohibited.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 25 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

COP27: UN secretary defends climate solidarity pact

50 mins ago

Ukraine says Russian troops loot and occupy houses in Kherson

1 hour ago

With 16 World Cup debutants, Tite summons Brazil to the World Cup

2 hours ago

Ituano and Vasco duel for the last spot in the 2023 Brazilian Serie A

22 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.