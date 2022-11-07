Real Madrid and Liverpool will face each other in the Champions League round of 16

Defending European champions Real Madrid (Spain) will face Liverpool (England) in the round of 16 of the Champions League – a repeat of last season’s final – while Paris Saint-Germain (Germany) will face German champions Bayern Munich ( Germany), defined a draw held this Monday (7) in Nyon (Switzerland).

Round of 16 draw: Liverpool face Real Madrid in repeat of 2022 final, Paris get Bayern 🗒️#UCLdraw — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 7, 2022

Real Madrid beat Liverpool in a tense final in May thanks to a goal by Brazilian Vinicius Junior.

The two teams also met in the final of the 2017/2018 season, when the Spanish team also won.

Real have not lost any of their last six games against Liverpool in the Champions League – five wins and one draw – having won both finals and advanced in the only tie, 3-1 and 0-0 in the quarter-finals of the 2020/2021 season. , in these six clashes.

Fans will have to wait a while for the next phase of this season’s competition, with the first legs on February 14th and 15th and February 21st and 22nd, and the return games on March 7th and 8th and 14th and 15th. March.

Champions League Round of 16 Matches:

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City

Club Brugge vs Benfica

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea

Inter Milan vs Porto

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich

