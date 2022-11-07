COP27: UN secretary defends climate solidarity pact

The Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, defended today (7) a “climate solidarity pact” between the countries participating in the United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP27). According to him, this is the alternative that remains to avoid, as a consequence, the “collective suicide” of the planet.

“Our planet is rapidly approaching the tipping point that will make climate chaos irreversible. We are on a road to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator,” Guterres said in the opening speech of Monday’s activities in Egypt.

He advocated that, during the work of COP27, a “historic climate solidarity pact” be made between developed and emerging economies. This pact implies, he said, the expansion of efforts to reduce, in the current decade, emissions, thus keeping countries in line with the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5º above pre-industrial temperatures.

Covenant

“This is a pact in which the richest countries and international financial institutions will provide financial and technical assistance to help emerging economies accelerate their own renewable energy transition,” he said.

According to the secretary, the pact will seek to end dependence on fossil fuels and aim to eliminate the use of coal as a fuel in power plants by 2040. “It is also a pact to provide universal, affordable and sustainable energy to all and in which economies developed and emerging countries unite around a common strategy, combining capabilities and resources for the benefit of humanity”.

Citing the world‘s two largest economies, Guterres said the United States and China had a responsibility to “join forces” to make that pact a reality. “It is our only hope of meeting the climate targets. Humanity has a choice: cooperate or perish. Either we will do a climate solidarity pact, or we will have a collective suicide pact,” he argued.

“Human activities are the causes of climate problems. Therefore, human action has to be the solution, in order to restore ambitions and rebuild trust, especially between the North and the South”, he added.

Adaptation

To avoid a “terrible fate”, António Guterres said that all G20 countries [grupo formado pelas 20 maiores economias do mundo] should accelerate the transition already in this decade. “Developed countries must take the lead, but emerging economies are also fundamental for this”.

He recalled that, currently, there are around 3.5 billion people living in countries “highly vulnerable to climate impacts” and that, during the Glasgow meeting, developed countries pledged to double their support for adaptation to US$ 40 billion. per year until 2025.

“We need a roadmap on how this will be implemented and we must recognize that it is just a first step, because adaptation needs exceed US$ 300 billion a year by 2030”, he said, advocating that half of climate finance should be dedicated to climate change measures. adaptation.

“International financial institutions and multilateral development banks must change the business model, do their part to increase funding for adaptation measures and act as a lever to mobilize more private finance for climate action,” he added.

alert systems

The Secretary-General stressed that the countries that have contributed the least to the climate crisis have “harvested eddies sown by other countries”. He thus referred to environmental disasters potentiated by climate change, caused by other countries.

“In many cases, these countries are taken by surprise, impacted by unexpected events or for which they were not prepared. That’s why I’m calling for universal coverage of early warning systems within five years. And that’s why I’m asking all governments to tax profits from fossil fuel companies,” he said.

taxes

According to Guterres, the amounts collected through these taxes should be directed to countries that suffer “losses and damage caused by the climate crisis”, to the fight against rising food prices and in favor of the use of renewable energy.

“The good news is that we know what to do and we have the financial and technological tools to get the job done. It is time for nations to unite for implementation. It is time for international solidarity. A solidarity that respects all human rights and guarantees a safe space for environmental defenders and for all who may contribute to our climate response. Let us not forget that the war against nature is, in itself, a massive violation of human rights”.

wars

Regarding the conflicts that are taking place in the world – among them the war in Ukraine –, the secretary said that he regretted the bloodshed and the violence practiced. He, however, stressed that these conflicts cannot harm actions and planning for problems involving the climate issue, even because there is a correlation between them and “climate chaos”.

“We cannot accept that our attention is not focused on climate change. Of course, we must work together to support peace efforts and end tremendous suffering, but climate change is on a different timeline and scale. This is the defining question of our era and the central challenge of our century. It is unacceptable, outrageous and self-defeating to put her out of the way,” he said.

For Guterres, many of today’s conflicts are linked to growing climate chaos. “The war in Ukraine exposed the profound risks of our addiction to fossil fuels, but today’s crises cannot be an excuse for setbacks,” he concluded.

*With information from Reuters Agency.