Ukraine says Russian troops loot and occupy houses in Kherson

Ukraine accused Russia on Monday of looting empty houses in the southern city of Kherson and occupying them with troops in civilian clothes to prepare for street fighting in what both sides predict will be one of the most dangerous battles. important in the war.

In recent days, Russia has ordered civilians out of Kherson in anticipation of a Ukrainian attack to recapture the city, the only regional capital Moscow has captured since its invasion in February.

Kherson, with a pre-war population of nearly 300,000, was cold and dark after power and water were cut in the surrounding area in the past 48 hours, both sides said.

Russian-installed officials blamed Ukrainian sabotage and said they were working to restore electricity. Ukrainian officials said the Russians had dismantled 1.5km of power lines, and electricity would likely not return until Ukrainian forces recaptured the area.

Kiev has described the evacuation of residents from the area as forced deportation, a war crime. Moscow says it is sending residents away for safety.

The city lies in the only pocket of Russian territory on the west bank of the Dnipro River that cuts through Ukraine. Recapturing it has been the main focus of Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the south, which has accelerated since early October.

The situation inside Kherson could not be independently confirmed. Ukrainian forces on the near front have told Reuters in recent days that they expect a bitter fight against Russian troops, who cannot control the city but are determined to exact a blood price before being forced out.

“While Kherson residents are being forcibly deported from their homes, with this talk of ‘withdrawal’, military and FSB officers are doing what they love most – robbing homes,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted on Monday. fair. “Theft of those whom they came to ‘protect’ – the best illustration of the ‘Russian world‘”.

