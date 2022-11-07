BrazilBrazil

With 16 World Cup debutants, Tite summons Brazil to the World Cup

The team that will defend Brazil in the World Cup in Qatar, starting on the 20th, is summoned. The relationship with the 26 players who will seek the sixth world championship was announced by coach Tite this Monday (7), in the auditorium of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), in Barra da Tijuca, west of Rio de Janeiro.

The list has nine remaining from the team from the last World Cup, four years ago, in Russia. Two of them (defender Thiago Silva and forward Neymar) still defended the country in the 2014 World Cup (Brazil), along with side Daniel Alves, who missed last edition due to injury. Thiago and Daniel, in turn, also represented the yellow jersey in 2010, in South Africa. Sixteen athletes will have the opportunity to play in the tournament for the first time. The president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, will be the head of the delegation.

All the players are part of a previous list, with 55 names, that Tite sent to the International Football Federation (Fifa) on October 21. The CBF and the coach chose not to officially disclose who was part of the relationship. An eventual exchange, only due to injury, can be carried out up to one day before the Brazilian debut, as long as the new athlete is among the 55 pre-selected.

The squad will present themselves to the national team next Monday (14), in Turin (Italy), where the group will concentrate for five days at the Juventus training center, before the trip to Doha (Qatar). The World Cup debut will be on the 24th, at 16:00 (Brasília time), at Estádio Lusail, against Serbia. On the 28th, at 1:00 pm, the Canadian team will face Switzerland, at Stadium 974. On December 2, Tite’s men will return to Lusail, to face Cameroon, at 4:00 pm, ending their participation in Group G, for the first phase.

List of squad for the Cup:

goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool-ING), Ederson (Manchester City-ING) and Weverton (Palmeiras).

Sides: Daniel Alves (Pumas-MEX), Danilo (Juventus-ITA), Alex Telles (Sevilla-ESP) and Alex Sandro (Juventus-ITA).

Defenders: Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain-FRA), Thiago Silva (Chelsea-ING), Éder Militão (Real Madrid-ESP) and Bremer (Juventus-ITA).

Socks: Casemiro (Manchester United-ING), Fred (Manchester United-ING), Fabinho (Liverpool-ING), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United-ING), Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United-ING) and Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo).

Attackers: Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain-FRA), Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid-ESP), Rodrygo (Real Madrid-ESP), Raphinha (Barcelona-ESP), Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur-ING), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal-ING), Pedro (Flamengo), Antony (Manchester United-ING) and Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal-ING).

* Text updated at 14:10 to correct the number of players called up for the first time for a World Cup.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

