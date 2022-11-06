Ituano and Vasco duel for the last spot in the 2023 Brazilian Serie A

Vasco and Ituano decide this Sunday night (6) who will compete next year in the first division of the Brazilian Championship. Fourth place, with 59 points, Cruzmaltino can celebrate access to Serie A only with a draw away from home against the opponent. Ituano, on the other hand, with 57 points, seeks victory to rise, in an unprecedented way, to the elite of national football in the club’s 75-year history. The clash of the last round of the Series B, at 18:30 (Brasília time), at the Novelli Júnior stadium, in Itu (SP), will be broadcast live, on national radio, with narration by Felipe Rangel, comments by Waldir Luiz, report by Mauricio Costa on duty with Wagner Gomes.

Gigante da Colina’s fourth coach of the season, Jorginho will count tonight with the return of forward Raniel. In the last round, the carioca team suffered a hard defeat at home to Sampaio Corrêa, by 3 to 2..

Preparation for the last round of the Brazilian Championship completed. LET’S GO, VASCO! 💢 📸: Daniel Ramalho | #Vasco da Gama pic.twitter.com/s0G8xe3p86 — Vasco da Gama (@VascodaGama) November 5, 2022

The host Galo de Itu arrives on the field after a 2-0 away win over Londrina. Initially as interim coach, Carlos Pimentel was appointed official coach of the São Paulo club in August. He had the best campaign in the second round among the 20 teams in Serie B this year. In 20 games, Ituano led by Pimentel won 11 times, drew six and suffered three defeats.