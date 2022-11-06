First phase of Unicamp’s entrance exam will be this Sunday

The State University of Campinas (Unicamp) applies, this Sunday (6), the test of the first phase of the entrance exam for admission in 2023. There are 61,627 registered candidates, who compete for 2,540 places in 69 undergraduate courses. The test will start at 1 pm, Brasília time. The orientation of the organizing committee is that candidates arrive at least 1 hour in advance.

In São Paulo, the test will be applied in 31 cities, and five capitals receive the Unicamp entrance exam: Belo Horizonte, Brasília, Curitiba, Fortaleza and Salvador.

Participants must bring the original identity document indicated at the time of registration, black colored pens on transparent material, black pencil and eraser. The use of a transparent ruler and compass is allowed. Candidates are also allowed to bring water, juices or sweets. The use of masks is optional.

It is not allowed to use cell phones or other electronic equipment, personal watches, watches of the smartwatch, correction fluid, mechanical pencil, highlighter pen, cap, hat, or other foreign proof materials. There will be a clock in the rooms and notices of the test time.

The test will last 5 hours to solve 72 multiple choice questions. Each question has four alternatives and is worth one point. There will be 12 questions of Portuguese Language and Literatures of Portuguese Language, 12 questions of Mathematics, eight questions of History, eight questions of Geography (including Philosophy and Sociology), eight questions of Physics, eight questions of Chemistry, eight questions of Biology and eight questions of English.

The Medicine course is the most competitive in this entrance exam, both in the general competition and in the quota competition. There are 86 vacancies for 25,273 applicants, which represents 293.87 candidates per vacancy. Despite high, the competition is less fierce than last year, when the rate reached 324.7 per seat. For the 17 vacancies per quota, there are 3,062 applicants, that is, 180.12 candidates per vacancy.

The second most popular course is Architecture and Urbanism (83 per seat), followed by the Computer Science course (75.85 per seat). Only one course was not enrolled, that of Classical Music: Trombone.