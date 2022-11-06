More than 54,000 professionals are vying for residency at Enare

This Sunday (6), 54,045 health professionals compete for more than 4,000 residency vacancies in various health areas in 90 institutions across the country through the National Residency Exam (Enare) 2022/2023. The number of candidates is 70% higher than in the previous edition. The final result will be announced at the end of this year, and the registration of those approved will be from February 10 to March 31, 2023.

According to the Brazilian Hospital Services Company (Ebserh), a state-owned company linked to the Ministry of Education (MEC) and responsible for the exam, Enare aims to optimize the way in which residents are selected, offering benefits to institutions and candidates. The selection process includes public and private non-profit institutions with vacancies in medical residency programs or residency programs in a professional health area (uniprofessional or multiprofessional), recognized by the MEC and which have authorized vacancies with guaranteed scholarship funding. Among the professions are medicine, nursing, pharmacy, psychology and biomedicine, among others.

In the first two editions, the participating institutions had fewer vacancies, eliminated the costs and bureaucratic burden of carrying out individual exams and increased the qualification of the selection. For candidates, the unified exam presented advantages such as lower cost, single date for the tests, application in all capitals and some hub cities, possibility of choosing where the resident wanted to work, among others.

Evidences

To find out where you will take the test this Sunday, the candidate can access the site from Enare, clicking on the medical or uni and multiprofessional area, depending on your registration, and accessing the candidate’s information card. In addition to the capitals of all states and the Federal District, the tests will be held in 23 large urban centers: Cachoeiro de Itapemirim, in Espírito Santo; Sinop, in Mato Grosso; Dourados, in Mato Grosso do Sul; Empress, in Maranhão; Juiz de Fora, Montes Claros, Patos de Minas and Uberlândia, in Minas Gerais; Cajazeiras and Campina Grande, in Paraíba; Cascavel, Guarapuava, Londrina and Pato Branco, in Paraná; Santa Cruz, in Rio Grande do Norte; Passo Fundo, in Rio Grande do Sul; Criciúma and Jaraguá do Sul, in Santa Catarina; Campinas, São Carlos, Sorocaba and Votuporanga, in São Paulo; and Araguaína, in Tocantins.

Residence Enem

The Enare classification system is similar to that of Enem/Sisu (National High School Exam/Unified Selection System), in which the candidate leaves with the grade achieved in the chosen specialty after the tests and uses it to indicate where he intends to work.

“The system is open for a set time for each candidate to register the location of their choice. The best grades overlap the lowest, determining, when closing, who will fill the vacancies. then he [sistema] is opened again to fill idle vacancies and to form a reserve register, greatly reducing the possibility of leaving idle vacancies”, informed the Brazilian Hospital Services Company.

Historic

The first edition of the exam, held in 2020, had more than 4,100 applicants vying for 304 places in eight hospitals of the Ebserh/MEC Network and a military hospital. The second edition, held last year, had more than 32,000 applications for 3,200 places in 81 institutions.