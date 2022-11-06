Purple November: prematurity is the main cause of infant mortality

Preterm birth is the leading global cause of infant mortality before 5 years of age and Brazil ranks 10th in the ranking. ranking world of countries with the most premature births. The baby is considered premature when it is born before the 37th week of pregnancy – a complete pregnancy varies between 37 and 42 weeks.

Therefore, the Purple November campaign – which has November 17th as World Prematurity Day – warns families and society about the growing number of premature births, their causes and consequences. According to the Ministry of Health, around 340,000 premature births are recorded every year in Brazil, the equivalent of six cases every ten minutes.

A survey carried out by the NGO Prematuridade.com, the only national non-profit organization dedicated to the cause of prematurity, showed that, for 95.4% of Brazilians, public policies related to prematurity should have high priority, with 74.1% stating that this prioritization should be very high and 21.3% high. The Opinion Survey on Prematurity was conducted online, between August 3rd and September 20th, and registered 1,433 participations from people from all over Brazil.

“Our objective with this survey was to assess people’s perception and degree of knowledge on the subject, since we are talking about one of the most serious social problems in the country, which is still unknown to many”, said the executive director of the NGO Prematuridade.com, Denise Suguitani.

Denise also said that the survey showed that the vast majority of Brazilians believe that prematurity is a public health problem. “And it should be looked at more carefully by the government, by public policies and by those who make decisions”.

Unfamiliarity

A public health problem, prematurity is still surrounded by misinformation. The survey by the NGO Prematuridade.com shows that 30% of mothers and fathers of premature babies were totally unaware of the topic before they went through this experience themselves; 30% knew very little and 28% had practically no knowledge on the subject.

“Those parents of premature babies who responded to the survey and who went through the experience said that before having a premature baby they had very little information about it. So, it means that we need to talk more during prenatal care, inform women of childbearing age, bring the topic to the fore for society as a whole so that, in the event of a premature birth, the risks are lower, both for the mother as for the baby”, highlighted Denise.

She added that the importance of including the issue of prematurity in the training and continuous training of health professionals who work in the phase before childbirth, “As professionals of Primary Care, so that they can inform families, in an adequate and welcoming way, that many times a premature birth can happen, even without previous signs”, says Denise.

The survey also showed that most participants (55.6%) were unaware of the fact that preterm birth is now the leading global cause of infant mortality under 5 years of age. As for Brazil being 10th in the world ranking of premature births, 64.6% are unaware of this reality, against 35.4% who reported being aware of it.

Impacts of prematurity

A worrying situation involves babies called “early term”, born between the 37th and 38th gestational weeks, many of them by elective cesarean sections, that is, when there is no technical indication for this type of delivery. Research in the area shows that those born in this profile may have health outcomes more similar to those born prematurely than those born in the “term” period, with more than 39 weeks of gestation.

Another survey carried out by the NGO Prematuridade.com, in 2019, with more than 4 thousand families, identified that the average time a premature baby stays in the neonatal ICU, after birth, is 51 days.

“It is a situation that directly impacts public health and affects, often irreversibly, parents and babies, both physically and emotionally”, highlights Denise. “Therefore, it is increasingly evident the need for major awareness campaigns on the subject, in addition to public policies aimed at reducing the number of premature births, strengthening programs of sexual education in adolescence, family planning and prenatal care for children. quality”.

purple november

Throughout the month of November, the NGO Prematuridade.com will carry out a series of activities, online and in person, in allusion to the global campaign.

“This year’s Purple November campaign aims to slogan o “Ensure skin-to-skin contact with the premature baby’s parents from the moment of birth”. We know that each case must be evaluated separately, but that it is often possible, even if it is a very premature baby, that immediate contact between mother and baby is possible, skin to skin, smell, touch, voice, heartbeat and how much it impacts the overall health, both physical and emotional of that baby and that has a long-term impact. The kangaroo method brings many benefits,” said Denise.

The campaign aims to raise awareness among the general population, parliamentarians, public managers and companies. “Everyone is touched by prematurity in some way, even if they don’t have a premature baby among friends or family, we are all affected because it is the main cause of infant mortality, Brazil is the 10th country in the ranking of prematurity and has a huge impact on public coffers, so we believe that we will be able to join forces this November to show that it is important, and that we can and must do things to change this scenario here in the country”, concluded the director of the NGO Prematuridade.com .

Schedule:

– November 5: Lecture cycle for families – YouTube and Facebook

-12 and 13 November: Online Cultural Turn of Prematurity – (YouTube)

– November 17 – World Prematurity Day Lives Marathon – Instagram, , YouTube , Facebook and LinkedIn

– November 18th and 19th: Online event of the Interdisciplinary League NGO Prematuridade.com – YouTube and Facebook

– November 19: Walk in Parque dos Coqueiros, in Florianópolis (SC), at 9 am

– November 20: Walk in Parque da Redenção, in Porto Alegre (RS), at 10 am, Meeting of Prematurity in Eixão Sul in Brasília – concentration at 8 am, walk at 9 am

– November 27: Prematurity Walk in SP, 10 am, in front of MASP, on Avenida Paulista