Pantanal Biome is attraction of the week at the Rio Botanical Garden

The Rio de Janeiro Botanical Garden (JBRJ) starts this Sunday (6th) a series of themed activities on the Pantanal biome. According to the president of the Botanical Garden, Ana Lúcia Santoro, the event runs until next Saturday (12) and has attractions for all types of audiences.

“From children to adults, from the lay public to the more specialized, we have activities for everyone, from those conducted by the educational, with young people, in a more playful way, to the dissemination of information and images of scientific expeditions through the Botanical Garden in the Pantanal biome. ”, said Ana Lucia to Brazil Agency.

The Pantanal is considered one of the largest continuous wetlands on the planet. The vegetation of the biome forms a mosaic composed of forests, cerradões and savannas. Among the plant formations, the carandá palm, the buriti palm and the paratudo, which is a type of ipê, stand out.

According to Ana Lúcia, in addition to raising awareness and disseminating knowledge of what is known about biomes in a country like Brazil, on a continental scale, the cycle of weeks for biomes aims to give visitors, and society in general, access to the work of the Botanical Garden, which takes place nationwide.

The expeditions carried out by the JBRJ show different periods and works done “so that people, from far away, have the taste of being there and getting to know this biome”. Even the JBRJ restaurant, Green Garden, “embarks” on the idea and will offer this Sunday (6th) and Saturday (12th) special and typical dishes from the region, informed Ana Lúcia. at the store souvenirsinstalled in the Visitors Center, products from the Brazilian Biomas Collection – Pantanal will be on sale.

Activities

The Environment Museum offers free activities, in addition to actions within the Arboretum, related to the living collections. And guided trails show the visitor the types of plants in the Pantanal biome.

For the children, the president of the JBRJ pointed out that the idea is to get to know them in order to preserve them. “We only preserve what we know. We only respect what we know”, said Ana Lúcia. The objective is to show the particularities and sensitivities of the biome, how it works, what wealth is present there, “so that people can, based on knowledge, reach respect and awareness of preservation, in addition to getting to know a little of the work of the Jardim Botanist in this biome”.

The program includes an exhibition of equipment related to the botany of the institution’s collection and memory and rare publications from the Barbosa Rodrigues Library collection, including the works Flora Braziliensisby von Martius, and regal victoria or Amazonian Victoriaby Gastão Cruls, educational activities and workshops, exhibition of cartoons, photos of botanical expeditions and a workshop on botanical photography with cell phones on the Pantanal.



The work Flora Braziliensiswhich brings the first representation of Brazilian biomes – Fernando Frazão/Agência Brazil

The work Flora Braziliensis contains the first representation of Brazilian biomes, prepared by Von Martius, and includes the description of more than 22,000 plant species, with information of great value for the study of Brazilian flora today. Victoria regia or Victoria Amazonia is about the plant, whose name represents a tribute to the Queen of England.

The initiative is part of the JBRJ Nacional: Biomas program, whose objective is to contribute to the preservation of Brazilian biomes through environmental awareness, dissemination and dissemination of knowledge.

Schedule

Daily, there will be an exhibition of equipment on the collection and memory of the JBRJ – 200 years of botany, at the Museum of the Environment, from 9 am to 5 pm, with free admission. At the same time and place, the public will be able to appreciate O Pantanal in the Library – Exhibition of rare collections from the Barbosa Rodrigues Library about this biome.

Also at the Museum of the Environment, educational games about the Pantanal are planned (memory and puzzle), an origami workshop and an exhibition of cartoons on Tuesday (8) and Thursday (10), from 9 am to 4 pm, with free entry; in addition to a botanical photography workshop on the Pantanal with a cell phone, on Thursday (10) and Saturday (12), at 10 am.

Guided visits to the Pantanal Trail will be on the 11th and 12th, at 10 am. During the tour, 15 species of the biome can be observed, such as pau-antiga (American triplaris L.), ipê-do-cerrado (Tabebuia aurea) and pea stick (Trichilia elegans A. Juss), among others. To participate, you must register in advance by calling (21) 3874-1808/3874-1214 or email from the JBRJ cvis@jbrj.gov.br. The guided tour is free, with only admission charge to the Arboretum. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or at site of the JBRJ.

For visitors residing in the metropolitan area of ​​Rio de Janeiro, admission costs R$17. Visitors residing in Brazil pay R$27; foreign visitors, Mercosur, R$ 50; foreign visitors, R$ 67; while children up to 5 years old are free.

The JBRJ is located at Rua Jardim Botânico, 1008, in the neighborhood of the same name, south of Rio de Janeiro.