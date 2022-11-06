COP27 starts this Sunday discussions on climate change

This Sunday (6th), in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, the United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP27) begins. The meeting brings together, until November 18, official representatives of government and civil society to discuss ways to face and adapt to climate change.

The debates will focus on the new report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which analyzes the vulnerabilities, capacities and limits of the world and society to adapt to the context of climate change that is taking place, in large-scale human interference with the environment.

Organized by the United Nations (UN), the conference takes place against a backdrop that also encompasses a war-driven energy crisis in Ukraine. The entity warns that there are data that show, in an increasingly clear way, that “the world is not doing enough to combat carbon emissions and protect the future of the planet”.

The expectation of the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, is that COP27, “the most important annual conference on climate”, presents, among its results, “climate solutions that correspond to the scale of the problem”. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, had his participation confirmed, after being invited by the organizers. According to the PT, he will be part of the delegation of the governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho, on behalf of the Consortium of Governors of the Legal Amazon.

COP editions began in 1992, during ECO-92: a meeting organized by the UN in Rio de Janeiro, marked by the adoption of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

According to the UN, on the occasion the participating countries reached an agreement to reduce the concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, in order to “avoid dangerous interference of human activity in the climate system”.

The treaty came into force in 1994. Since then, the UN has brought together “almost all the countries” in 27 editions of the so-called conferences of the parties (the COPs). The original document received, during the meetings, several additions “to establish legally binding limits for emissions”. Currently, the document is signed by 197 countries.





Kyoto, Paris and Glasgow

Among the extensions applied to the original document are the Kyoto Protocol, which was included during the 1997 meeting, establishing targets such as the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in the period between 2008 and 2012; and encouraging the creation of forms of sustainable development aimed at preserving the environment.

Another extension of the original text was the Paris Agreement, in 2015. In it, the signatory countries undertook to increase efforts to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial temperatures; and to increase funding for climate action.

COP26, in Glasgow (Scotland) last year, marked the five years since the signing of the Paris Agreement. The conference left, among its legacies, the Glasgow Climate Pact, which “kept alive the goal of containing global warming to 1.5º C”.

“Advances have been made to make the Paris Agreement fully operational, finalizing the details for its practical implementation. Also during COP26, countries agreed to deliver stronger commitments in 2022, including updated national plans with more ambitious targets”, informs, through its website, the UN – amid the alert that only 23 of the 193 countries presented their plans so far.

Glasgow was also marked by “many promises made inside and outside the trading rooms” regarding commitments to net-zero emissions, forest protection and climate finance.

Developed countries have agreed to double funding for adaptation, amid demands from other countries for more “adaptation funding” that more realistically matches the amounts they have been spending on mitigation.

According to the UN, mitigation involves both the use of new technologies and renewable energy sources that make old equipment more energy efficient, as well as changing management practices or consumer behavior.

Expectations

In the current edition of the COP, the expectation is that the participating countries will advance in the negotiations and start a plan that guarantees the implementation of the promises already made.

The meeting will once again have as its main theme issues related to climate finance, a mechanism through which developed countries can guarantee support to the most vulnerable.

“Egypt called for thorough, timely, inclusive and large-scale action. According to experts, in addition to reviewing how to implement the Paris Rulebook, the conference will also have negotiations on some points that remained inconclusive after Glasgow”, explains the organizer of the meeting (UN).

Points to be discussed include financing “loss and damage” so that countries on the front lines of the crisis can deal with the consequences of climate change that go “beyond what they can adapt”; and fulfilling the pledge of US$100 billion each year for adaptation finance to low-income countries.

Technical discussions on how to measure emissions made by countries are also part of the debate agendas, “in a practical way, so that there is equal conditions for all”.

commitments

The UN sees in the current meeting conditions for nations to “capture and assess their progress to increase resilience and help the most vulnerable communities”. To this end, he adds, it will be necessary for the participating countries to make “more detailed and ambitious commitments in the adaptation components of their national climate plans”.

The COP27 discussions will form the basis for the first Global Review, scheduled for COP28 in 2023, when “global collective progress” will be assessed in mitigating, adapting and implementing the Paris Agreement.