Students participate in e-waste reuse project in Rio

The Integrated Center for Public Education (Ciep) 199 Charles Chaplin, located in Jardim Gramacho, in the municipality of Duque de Caxias, will receive, on the 8th and 9th, the pilot of “ReciclaJá: an innovative project of meta-recycling of e-waste” .

The project was created in partnership with the non-governmental organization (NGO) Associação Junior Achievement Rio de Janeiro (JA Rio de Janeiro), through the Innovation Camp program and the Instituto Reciclar, with the Public Education Support Program (Paep).

JA Rio de Janeiro’s Program Coordinator, Maria Clara Wasserman, explained to Brazil Agency the idea is to expand the project to other schools in the state education network. The joint proposal will be tested at the public school in Jardim Gramacho, a neighborhood that housed the largest garbage dump in Latin America, closed in 2012. A green area has given way to the old mountains of garbage, but the region still lacks basic sanitation, running water and collection of trash.

According to the Jardim Gramacho Community Forum, around 40,000 people currently live in the neighborhood, most of which are former waste pickers and their families.

Learning

Ciep 199 Charles Chaplin students and teachers will have two types of learning. They will understand that electronic waste is not a material for disposal, but for resignification, or reuse. “They will learn the various ways of reusing this waste (cell phones, computers, batteries, wires, cables, lighting, small appliances and household appliances), how to use it to become something else. It’s the idea of ​​culture maker. Students will re-signify the idea of ​​what electronic waste is, through practice”. The culture maker is based on the idea that people should be able to manufacture, build, repair and alter objects of the most varied types and with different functions.

Students will open electronic waste, investigate ways of reuse and, through the methodology of design thinking (method to encourage problem-solving) can understand the problem that school and community face with e-waste.

They will be able to create an e-junk library that is not just a deposit of scrap, but also of what is alive and useful for the community. In other words, the e-junk library will be a center for the collection and distribution of electronic waste.

Students will also be able to become multipliers of teachings for family, friends, understanding how electronic waste may not be waste and have various forms of use, aiming to impact people and communities from a social, environmental and economic point of view, informed Maria Clear.

teams

Fifty students from Ciep 199 Charles Chaplin will be divided into ten teams, which will have to develop a campaign to collect electronic waste and a communication plan and create an e-junk library at the school.

With this, the initiative aims to transform the school scenario, highlighting the importance of using technologies for teaching and learning and for solving complex social problems. During the process, students will be supported by trained facilitators who will help them develop the idea and present the solution.

In the first stage, the teams will present projects for fundraising campaigns. The winning idea will be awarded with BRL 1,000 and a mentorship trail to put the project into practice. In the second stage, it will be the turn to present the plans for the creation of the e-junk library.

The most complete and viable plan will also be awarded with a seed capital, a mentoring trail to put the project into practice, in addition to a surprise bonus.

engagement

Maria Clara said that the school was chosen to start the project for several reasons. “For being a very engaged school, which is already in one of our projects, which is the Entrepreneurial Trail, and for being close to the old garbage dump in Jardim Gramacho, which has the entire context of students with the issue of garbage. It is a model school for us”. The objective is to understand how the project will adhere to the context in order to replicate it in other schools and situations.

The executive director of JA Rio de Janeiro, Renata Guimarães, stressed that the idea is to transform Rio de Janeiro’s state schools into e-waste collection and meta-recycling centers, so that they can collaborate in the development of the use of this technology in classrooms. class, developing creativity, autonomy, problem solving, among other socio-emotional skills.”

The executive director of Instituto Reciclar, Carlos Henrique Lima, recalled, on the other hand, that the initiative is part of the Public Education Support Program (Paep), whose aim is to “share our expertise technique in several areas of educational knowledge with teachers and educators from public schools”. This year, the program has already trained 2,700 teachers, benefiting more than 52,000 students from different public schools. “Our intention is, together, to support the continuous improvement of public education and social development”, said Lima.

ranking

According to the report The Global E-waste Monitor 2020, prepared by the United Nations University, Brazil was the fifth country that generated the most e-waste in the world in 2019, with more than 2 million tons, behind China (10.1 million tons), the United States (6, 9 million tons), India (3.2 million tons) and Japan (2.5 million tons). Considering only Latin American countries, Brazil is the first in the ranking of e-waste generators.