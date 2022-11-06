Mega-Sena accumulates; next tender must pay R$ 65 million

Nobody hit the six dozen of the Mega-Sena drawn on Saturday night at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo. The tens were 09, 22, 27, 30, 33 and 45.

163 players hit the corner, and each one will receive R$ 28,773.28. The court had 10,787 winners, and the prize for each one will be R$ 621.12.

The prize for those who match the six numbers in the next contest is estimated at R$ 65 million. The draw will be on Wednesday (9).