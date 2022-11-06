BrazilBrazil

Mega-Sena accumulates; next tender must pay R$ 65 million

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 21 mins ago
Less than a minute
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Nobody hit the six dozen of the Mega-Sena drawn on Saturday night at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo. The tens were 09, 22, 27, 30, 33 and 45.

163 players hit the corner, and each one will receive R$ 28,773.28. The court had 10,787 winners, and the prize for each one will be R$ 621.12.

The prize for those who match the six numbers in the next contest is estimated at R$ 65 million. The draw will be on Wednesday (9).

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 21 mins ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Cocoa from southern Bahia is the theme of Caminhos da Reportagem

43 mins ago

Plane crashes into lake in Tanzania leaves at least three dead

1 hour ago

PRF registers two partial interdictions on federal highways

2 hours ago

Research traces the profile of residents of Heliópolis and Paraisópolis

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.