Cocoa from southern Bahia is the theme of Caminhos da Reportagem

It is impossible to talk about the history of Bahia without telling the history of cocoa, especially in the south of the state. The region saw the rise and decline of the raw material for chocolate and is now experiencing a new phase of concern with the quality of the almonds and the production and work processes. the team of Reporting Paths passed through centenary cocoa farms and saw the changes in the development of the fruit that conquered the world.

The Yrerê farm is one of the producers that decided to invest in almonds. Owner Gerson Marques focused on fine, organic cocoa. “The path that remains for us is high specialization, high quality, selling at a price that is worth it”, he explains.

Experience tourism was another path that Gerson found for a new source of resources, but also for sharing the knowledge of what a quality chocolate is. On the farm, visitors get to know all the stages of cocoa and taste a unique final product.

After witches’ broom ravaged crops in the 1990s, quantity gave way to quality. The regional manager of the Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service (Sebrae) in Ilhéus, Claudiana Campos, says that the region is going through another phase: “it has already left that moment of impact, of despair, of a lot of crying, of those who lost a large part of its wealth and we are resignifying that”. One of the achievements was the seal of geographical indication of Southern Bahia, which attests to the quality of chocolate produced in 83 municipalities in the region.



Dois Richões settlement is one of the region’s cocoa producers – Reproduction / TV Brazil

The Dois Riachões settlement is part of the seal and is an example. The former workers who were exploited on the plantations did not even know the taste of cocoa, but this picture has changed and they are the producers themselves.

About 40 families participate in the collective harvest, processing and production of their own chocolate. “We managed to develop a model that is profitable for the farmer, he can a quality of life living in the countryside”, says producer Rubens Dário.

Even the ancient times of cocoa’s heyday still bear fruit. The stories told by Jorge Amado go back to a time that never comes back, but can be revisited. The house where he grew up and spent his adolescence is one such place. Nearby, there is also the Vesúvio bar and the Bataclan cabaret, immortalized in the book way. “Jorge Amado is perhaps the translator in literature, the most important and significant person we produce to talk about ourselves, because he is a son of the region”, says historian André Luiz Rosa Ribeiro.

Cocoa tourism is also very popular. At Provisão farm it is possible to know from harvest to processing and even stay in the place for a complete experience. Meu Querido Spa has developed therapies that use chocolate for aesthetic and relaxation purposes. And throughout the city you can taste the main dish of this story: chocolate.

The episode Smile, it’s cocoa from Bahia!, from Reporting Pathsairs today (6), at 10 pm, on TV Brazil.