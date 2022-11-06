Plane crashes into lake in Tanzania leaves at least three dead

A Precision Air flight carrying 43 people crash-landed in Lake Victoria on Sunday as it tried to reach a nearby airport in Tanzania, the airline said.

At least three people died, the state broadcaster said in a tweet, citing a local official. There was no immediate confirmation from the airline, which had previously reported that 26 people had been rescued from the plane.

Flight PW494, departing the commercial capital Dar es Salaam, “landed” on Victoria, one of Africa’s great lakes, as it approached the city of Bukoba, Precision Air added.

