PRF registers two partial interdictions on federal highways

The Federal Highway Police (PRF) reported today (6) that two interdictions remain on federal highways to the country. According to the corporation, the flow of vehicles is partially interrupted in Santarém, in Pará, and in Pontes and Lacerda, in Mato Grosso.

According to the PRF, 1,020 demonstrations have already been undone by the agents who are patrolling.

On Sunday (30), after the announcement of the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the second round of the elections for the Presidency of the Republic, groups of truck drivers started blockades in several points of federal highways throughout the country.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), determined on Monday (31) the total unblocking of highways that have registered stoppages.

On Friday (4), all federal highways were already free of total blockades and 966 demonstrations had been undone.