Research traces the profile of residents of Heliópolis and Paraisópolis

Workers, black, single, born in São Paulo, low-income and connected. These are some of the characteristics of residents of two of the largest communities in São Paulo: Paraisópolis and Heliópolis. The profile was traced through the survey Instituto Favela Diz, carried out in July this year.

The study, based on 400 interviews, reveals sociodemographic data and presents information on the labor market and consumption of products.

In both communities, there was a greater concentration in the age group from 18 to 44 years old, which represents more than 60% of the interviewees. Most participants (57%) declare themselves single, and in Paraisópolis the percentage is 59.3% and 55% in Heliópolis.

Regarding origin, 53% said they were born in São Paulo, 50.1% in Paraisópolis and 56% in Heliópolis. Then there are the states of Bahia (14.6%), Pernambuco (9.4%) and Ceará (5.5%) as the main places of birth.

In the division by social class, 64.2% belong to class C and 32.3% belong to class D/E. In Heliópolis, there is a greater concentration of people in class C (73%). In Paraisópolis, class C reaches 55.6% of the population and class D/E reaches 40%.

Of the residents of Paraisópolis, 37% claim to earn between R$900 and R$1,800. For almost 40% of those who live in Heliópolis, the income ranges from R$1,200 to R$2,500. On average in the two communities, 34.3% have completed high school or incomplete higher education.

Most declared themselves brown (48.8%) and 18.7% declared themselves to be black (18.7%). A quarter of residents (26%) declared themselves to be white. Regarding the characteristics of the property, 55.3% said they had their own house and 37.3% lived on rent. In both communities, each household has approximately three to four people.

Regarding employability, 60.4% said they currently work, with 46.5% working under the CLT regime, with a formal contract, and 27.6% are self-employed. Those who do odd jobs and work through informal agreements are 14% and 6.5% are individual microentrepreneurs (MEI).

In terms of religion, communities are almost equally divided between Catholics (32.6%) and Evangelicals (36.2%). Just over 6% said they were spiritists and 18.9% reported having no religion.

In the average of the communities, 83% of the interviewees access the internet, 67% watch open TV and the third most accessed medium is cable TV. WhatsApp is used by more than 93% of residents to communicate. And 91.4% of respondents own a smartphone.

Regarding alcohol consumption, 53.9% said they did not use this type of drink. Among those who drink, 33.4% opt for beer. Among the most consumed foods are water (97.2%), bread (87.2%), coffee (78.6%) and milk (64%).

In the evaluation of public services, water and sewage, education, public transport, garbage collection and initiatives within the community are evaluated as excellent or good. The public safety item is the one with the worst evaluation, with bad or very bad.

Emergency care (Firefighters and Samu) is also poorly evaluated. Health and infrastructure services, in turn, have about 50% of good reviews, but the bad and the terrible also stand out.