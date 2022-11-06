At the age of 90, physicist Herch Moysés Nussenzveig dies in Rio

The Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) reported on its website that physicist Herch Moysés Nussenzveig, professor emeritus at the institution, died this Saturday (5), at the age of 90. The wake will be held this Sunday (6), from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm, at the Vertical Memorial do Carmo Cemetery, in Caju. After the funeral, the body will be cremated.

In the message, UFRJ expressed its regret over the professor’s death and recalled that, throughout his academic career, he actively participated in the design and construction of important research centers, considered relevant for research in physics in Brazil.

Known for his work in optics, Herch Moysés Nussenzveig graduated in 1954 and obtained a doctorate in physics in 1957 from the University of São Paulo (USP). He was president of the Brazilian Physics Society from 1981 to 1983 and a member of the International Union of Pure and Applied Physics, in the United States, from 1987 to 1993.

Born in 1932, Nussenzveig was professor emeritus at the Institute of Physics at UFRJ. Passionate about the profession, he received several awards such as the Max Born Award (1986), given by the Optical Society of the United States; Álvaro Alberto Prize in Physics (1995), granted by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MCT); Grand Cross Category (1995) of the National Order of Scientific Merit, granted by the MCT and the Jabuti Award (1999), granted by the Brazilian Book Chamber.

The professor was a member of the Brazilian Academy of Sciences, the World Academy of Sciences and the American Physical Society, as well as a founding member (1982) of the Latin American Academy of Sciences.