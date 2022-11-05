TV Brazil RNCP isolates itself in 5th position in the PNT audience

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
THE TV Brazil RNCP ranked 5th in the PNT audience, according to a measurement carried out by Kantar IBOPE Meda between October 1st and 31st. This represents over 100,000 viewers per minute. As of October, nearly 48 million people have tuned in to TV Brazil.
Films, series and documentaries won over the public, with national content that tells the stories of Brazil and Brazilians.
In Brasília, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo alone, the films reached an average audience of 1.58. O Film Festival, Retro Cine, National Cine and Family Session reached more than 3 million households and around 4.8 million individuals. The films reached a peak of 2.79 (DF) and reached excellent positions among broadcasters, especially among audiences C, D and E.
Check out the 10 most watched shows on the broadcaster:
the promised land
Creative Cities
film Festival
National Cinema
Retro Cine
My Piece of Brazil
Freedom Routes
Nature‘s Guardians
Great Blue Nature
Life stories
Source: Kantar IBOPE Meda | InstarAnalytics | RM- Complete | 06h – 30h | Rat% Sun | 01/01 to 10/31
Translated to english by RJ983
From Brazil, by EBC News
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report