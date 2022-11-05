BrazilBrazil

TV Brazil RNCP isolates itself in 5th position in the PNT audience

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 59 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






THE TV Brazil RNCP ranked 5th in the PNT audience, according to a measurement carried out by Kantar IBOPE Meda between October 1st and 31st. This represents over 100,000 viewers per minute. As of October, nearly 48 million people have tuned in to TV Brazil.

Films, series and documentaries won over the public, with national content that tells the stories of Brazil and Brazilians.

In Brasília, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo alone, the films reached an average audience of 1.58. O Film Festival, Retro Cine, National Cine and Family Session reached more than 3 million households and around 4.8 million individuals. The films reached a peak of 2.79 (DF) and reached excellent positions among broadcasters, especially among audiences C, D and E.

Check out the 10 most watched shows on the broadcaster:

the promised land

Creative Cities

film Festival

National Cinema

Retro Cine

My Piece of Brazil

Freedom Routes

Nature‘s Guardians

Great Blue Nature

Life stories

Source: Kantar IBOPE Meda | InstarAnalytics | RM- Complete | 06h – 30h | Rat% Sun | 01/01 to 10/31

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 59 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

FAB plane disappears in Santa Catarina

1 hour ago

Petrobras raises jet fuel price by 7.3%

2 hours ago

With an eye on Libertadores, São Paulo visits Fluminense for the Brazileirão

2 hours ago

Mega-Sena draws today a prize of R$ 55 million

3 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.