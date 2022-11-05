TV Brazil RNCP isolates itself in 5th position in the PNT audience

THE TV Brazil RNCP ranked 5th in the PNT audience, according to a measurement carried out by Kantar IBOPE Meda between October 1st and 31st. This represents over 100,000 viewers per minute. As of October, nearly 48 million people have tuned in to TV Brazil.

Films, series and documentaries won over the public, with national content that tells the stories of Brazil and Brazilians.

In Brasília, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo alone, the films reached an average audience of 1.58. O Film Festival, Retro Cine, National Cine and Family Session reached more than 3 million households and around 4.8 million individuals. The films reached a peak of 2.79 (DF) and reached excellent positions among broadcasters, especially among audiences C, D and E.

Check out the 10 most watched shows on the broadcaster:

the promised land

Creative Cities

film Festival

National Cinema

Retro Cine

My Piece of Brazil

Freedom Routes

Nature‘s Guardians

Great Blue Nature

Life stories

Source: Kantar IBOPE Meda | InstarAnalytics | RM- Complete | 06h – 30h | Rat% Sun | 01/01 to 10/31