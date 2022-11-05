FAB plane disappears in Santa Catarina

A Brazilian Air Force (FAB) aircraft disappeared today (4) in the Greater Florianópolis region, in Santa Catarina, during a training flight. There were two servicemen aboard the aircraft, an Air Force Academy T-25 Universal. Searches have already started.

According to the FAB, the Curitiba Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Center coordinates the search operations. The Santa Catarina Fire Department is looking for the T-25 Universal and its occupants. The FAB will use a C-105 Amazonas aircraft and an H-36 Caracal helicopter to assist in the search.