With an eye on Libertadores, São Paulo visits Fluminense for the Brazileirão

Already qualified for the group stage of the 2023 Copa Libertadores, Fluminense faces São Paulo this Saturday (5) at Maracanã, for the 36th round, the third-to-last of the Série A of the Brazilian Championship. In fourth place, the team from Rio wants to climb even further in the table, while the São Paulo team (8th) still dreams of the G6, which guarantees a place in the main competition on the continent. The duel at 4:30 pm in Rio de Janeiro will be broadcast live on national radio, with narration by André Luiz Mendes, comments by Waldir Luiz and news duty with Bruno Mendes.

🎵 MY HEART SPEEDS

SEEING MARACA SING 🎵 THE ARRIVED #DIADEFLU! TODAY THERE’S FLUMINEEEEEEENSE AT MARACANÃ! LET’S GO UP, FLUZÃO! pic.twitter.com/yEcCa1Zosj — Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC) November 5, 2022

With high morale, Fluminense seeks to end the championship with the best campaign since 2012, when it was four-time Brazilian champion. The team led by coach Fernando Diniz is undefeated for four games. In the attack of the Carioca Tricolor is the Argentine Germán Cano, top scorer of the Brazileirão with 21 goals scored.

“Let’s look for it [a vitória]. We prepared a lot to apply everything on the field. São Paulo will arrive here with a lot of desire to win the game, but we also need to win”, said Cano, who has a total of 39 goals this season.

In the first round, the tricolor teams drew 2-2 at Morumbi. In the last ten clashes between the teams, there was a lot of balance: there were three wins for each side and four draws.

For this afternoon’s game, coach Diniz will have the return of midfielder Felipe Melo, who has already served a suspension in the last round.

Fluminense should enter the field with Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Cristiano; André, Martinelli, Yago Felipe and Ganso; Arias and Cano.

Today there’s São Paulo on the field! IT IS #Tricolor Day! ⚽️ Fluminense vs Sao Paulo

🏟 Maracanã

⏰ 4:30 pm

🏆@Brazileirao 📺 Premiere

🎙 SPFC Play#VamosSãoPaulo 🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/jhKPUdbWZP — Sao Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) November 5, 2022

São Paulo, led by Rogério Ceni, has also not lost in four rounds. In the last one, they tied at home with Atlético-MG by 2 to 2. The retrospective as a visitor is also encouraging: there are five games without defeats.

To continue dreaming of Libertadores, Ceni will have the difficult mission of circumventing 12 embezzlement, most of them due to restrictions from the medical department (Alisson, Andrés Colorado, Caio, Diego Costa, Eder, Igor Vinícius, Nikão, Rodriguinho, Miranda and Moreira). Rodrigo Nestor, suspended after receiving the third yellow card in the last round, and Rodrigo Nestor for being ceded to the Ecuadorian team will also not enter the field this afternoon.

The probable lineup of the São Paulo Tricolor should have Felipe Alves, Rafinha, Ferraresi, Léo, Reinaldo, Pablo Maia, Igor Gomes, Patrick, Wellington, Luciano and Calleri.

* Collaboration of interns Luiz Eduardo da Silva and Pedro Dabés, supervised by Verônica Dalcanal