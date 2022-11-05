BrazilBrazil

Mega-Sena draws today a prize of R$ 55 million

The Mega-Sena will draw today (5) a prize of R$ 55 million to those who match the six dozen of the 2536 contest.

The draw will be held at the Tietê terminal in São Paulo.

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brazilia time) on the day of the draw, at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website.

The single bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50. The more numbers you mark, the higher the bet price and the greater the chances of winning the prize.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

