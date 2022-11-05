Samarco resumed operations without paying fines with Ibama

As the tragedy in Mariana (MG) reaches its seventh anniversary, Samarco is about to complete two years since the resumption of its operations. The mining company did not pay any of the environmental fines imposed by the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama) as a result of the failure of its dam. According to information from the environmental agency, 25 infraction notices were issued, totaling R$ 350.7 million.

Samarco restarted its operations on December 23, 2020. After the tragedy, the mining company was forced to stop its activities. Before returning to production, the company had to carry out several works to obtain the Corrective Operational License (LOC), which reinstated all licenses suspended by the Minas Gerais Secretariat for the Environment and Sustainable Development (Semad). In addition, it was necessary to obtain from Ibama a unified license valid for 10 years to operate the three pipelines that interconnect the complexes located in Mariana (MG) and Anchieta (ES).

Occurred in 2015, the tragedy completes today (5) seven years. At the time, an avalanche of mining tailings formed after the collapse of the Samarco dam, leaving 19 dead and hundreds homeless, in addition to environmental damage that extended to the mouth of the Rio Doce, in Espírito Santo.

According to Samarco, the fines imposed by Semad were paid. The infractions found by the state agency resulted in a charge of R$ 112 million. “About other assessments, there are ongoing administrative and legal questions”, says the mining company in a note. She has maintained that there is a double charge, since the assessments by Ibama and Semad would have the same grounds and were applied at the same time.

Samarco’s operations were partially restarted, with 26% of its total capacity. Earlier this year, the State Council for Environmental Policy (Copam), a collegiate consultative and deliberative body linked to the secretariat, gave the go-ahead for the work area to be expanded, allowing the suppression of 35 hectares of native vegetation, with subsequent compensation. The mining company estimates that in 2029 alone it should reach a production scale of between 22 and 24 million tons of iron ore per year. This is where she was before the tragedy.

In addition to meeting the requirements of environmental agencies, it was also necessary to fulfill a series of prerequisites defined in an agreement signed with the Public Labor Ministry (MPT). Operations could only be restarted after safe working conditions had been re-established, the state of equipment had been reassessed and additional studies had been carried out on the risks of the structures. In the same agreement, Samarco committed to pay R$ 40 million as compensation for collective pain and suffering, an amount to be used for the benefit of the affected communities.

Along with the resumption, a new logo was also presented. “The old one, from 1992, was replaced by a more modern and representative version. The new identity and the slogan Learning to evolve and transform reflect the company’s current moment, guided by lessons learned, evolution and changes necessary to rebuild relationships of trust”, informed the mining company at the time.

The resumption generated discontent among those affected by the dam collapse and the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG), who criticized the mining company for returning to production before completing the reconstruction works in the communities of Bento Rodrigues and Paracatu. Both were devastated in the tragedy.

Repairs for the damage caused by the dam failure is carried out by the Renova Foundation, created pursuant to a transaction and conduct adjustment agreement (TTAC) signed in 2016 between Samarco, its shareholders Vale and BHP Billiton, the federal government and the governments of Minas Gerais and of the Holy Spirit. The agreement provided for the mining companies to transfer resources to the entity to administer 42 programs, including resettlement, compensation and environmental recovery.

Seven years later, his performance is criticized by the governments of the two states and by justice institutions. A recent attempt to renegotiate the reparations process, led by the National Council of Justice (CNJ), failed in August.

Judicial recovery

Samarco is still dealing with its judicial recovery process, filed a few months after restarting its activities. The company’s request was accepted in April 2021 by the Minas Gerais Court of Justice (TJMG), temporarily suspending collection actions filed by creditors.

Judicial recovery is a measure aimed at facing financial difficulties. Once the request is accepted, any judicial debt executions are stopped and the company must present a proposal that includes forms of payment to creditors and an administrative reorganization, in order to prevent the situation from worsening and reaching a bankruptcy scenario. In the case of Samarco, a large part of its liabilities involve collections from members of foreign funds that hold debt securities (“bondholders”).

A plan prepared by the mining company was rejected at a meeting of creditors held in April this year. Two other alternative plans were presented, one by a group of creditors formed by foreign funds and the other by metallurgical workers’ unions. In June, a court decision determined that an attempt should be made to build a consensual plan, in mediation conducted by the Business Mediation Center (Cejusc) of the TJMG.

The mining company has judicially expressed its opposition to the proposal by the group of creditors and asked that it be declared illegal. It alleges, among other reasons, that there is unequal treatment for class III creditors. The divergence occurs because Samarco listed debts with its shareholders, Vale and BHP Billiton. The amounts would be related to transfers made to repair the tragedy in Mariana.

The group of creditors understands that Vale and BHP Billiton are trying to recover contributions made to the Renova Foundation. In the group’s proposal, the two mining companies would be treated differently and would receive the amounts at a considerable discount, which is criticized by Samarco. But the differences do not stop there. In its challenge to the group’s proposal, Samarco calculated that it would need to deal with a high deficit. She claims her plan is doable and has solid guarantees that creditors will receive it.