Afro Brazil Museum reopens with tribute to artist who died in September

After being closed for 12 days for renovation, the Afro Brazil Museum (MAB) reopens today (5) with the inauguration of a tribute exhibition to the museum’s founder and curator, artist Emanoel Araújo, who died on September 7. The event will bring together artists, authors, curators, friends and the Afro Brazil Museum team in a tribute to the curator of the exhibitions that gave rise to the catalogs. Amorous Archeology of São Paulo, Father Jesuíno do Monte Carmelo in the eyes of Mário de Andrade, The Return of Lasar Segall’s Spam Ball and This Extraordinary Mario de Andrade.

At the Tribute to Emanoel Araújo, works by the artist will be on display (one sculpture and four reliefs), in addition to a portrait by photographer Fernando Azevedo and phrases about his life, work and work. The documentary will also be shown. Emanoel… there are so many, directed by Pedro Paulo Mendes. The exhibition will be on display until December at hall from the ground floor of the Afro Brazil Museum.

The opening of the Installation MIS on the Scene – Great Black Personalities, with 81 works produced by graffiti artists from the periphery during a collective exhibition held in partnership with the Museum of Image and Sound, on September 17, in the institution’s marquee. Reproductions of the works that portray 81 black personalities who are part of the history of Brazil, including Emanoel Araújo, will be exhibited simultaneously at MAB and at various cultural centers in the capital and Greater São Paulo. The original works will be exhibited at MIS.

THE Workshop on Natural Paints: Ancestral Colors, with Helô Rodrigues, closes the range of attractions proposed on the reopening date of the Afro Brazil Museum. During the action, which is part of the Virada Sustentável program, the public will be able to explore themes of obtaining and using paints of organic and mineral origin, in addition to addressing historical, cultural, geopolitical and social issues behind the paints, and will be invited to look in a more sensitive way for its territory, observing the variety of dye elements around that can become sustainable raw material.

The exhibition in honor of Emanoel Araújo can be visited until December 30, from 10 am to 5 pm, with a stay until 6 pm, and admission is free. The Workshop on Natural Paints: Ancestral Colors will be from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm, in the Marquise of the Afro Brazil Museum, with free registration at the site of the institution.

The Installation MIS on the Scene – Great Black Personalities will be open from today until December 30, from 10 am to 5 pm, with stays until 6 pm, at the Afro Brazil Museum, at Parque Ibirapuera, Gate 10/parking by Gate 3. Tickets cost R$ 15, with half-price at R$ $7.50. Admission is free on Wednesdays.