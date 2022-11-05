Rio presents free screening of award-winning Latin films

The exhibition of Latin films Visões Latinas is on display at the Centro Cultural da Justiça Federal until the 13th, bringing together feature films from several Latin American countries, awarded at national and international festivals, as well as short films produced in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro. January. The event is free and also includes conversation circles about the films and public exhibitions in Cinelândia, downtown.

According to the general coordinator and director of the show, Maggie Avolio, the Mostra Visões Latinas brings an integration of internationally renowned films with short films produced in the metropolitan region of Rio, with an approach to fundamental issues of contemporary life, such as racism, ancestry, violence , feminism, identity, loneliness, religiosity, discrimination against the LGBTQIAP+ population. “The Federal Justice Cultural Center opens its doors to receive an unprecedented and exclusively Latin exhibition”, said the coordinator.

The Exhibition is organized by Empreender Projetos Culturais, through the Integra Rio Project, an initiative of the Special Secretariat for Metropolitan Integration and the city of Rio de Janeiro.

highlights

Among the highlights of the program are cinematographic landmarks of Latin cinema, such as the Chilean film a fantastic woman, directed by Sebastián Lelio, winner of the Oscar for best foreign film of 2017; the colombian The Serpent’s Embrace, directed by Ciro Guerra, nominated for an Oscar for best foreign film, in 2016; and the award-winning Last Days in HavanaCuban film directed by Fernando Perez.

At the opening of the event, on the 3rd, the exhibition paid posthumous tribute to professor, researcher, thinker and historian of photography Mauricio Lissovsky, who died early in August of this year, through the exhibition of his award-winning script and screened the feature The person is what he is born for. The film’s director, Roberto Berliner, commented on the story of the three blind sisters who, for their livelihood, spent a good part of their lives singing and playing ganzá in the fairs of Campina Grande, in the interior of Paraíba.





Schedule

Today (5), at 4 pm, the short film will be presented Nicinha Don’t Comeby Muriel Alves, and the feature film The Person is what he is born for, from Brazil. Tomorrow (6), at the same time, the short niggaby Marçal Viana, and the feature by the malo, from Venezuela. On the 10th, at 6:30 pm, the public can see the short Sunday morningby Bruno Ribeiro, and the feature a fantastic womanfrom Chile.

Next, on the 11th, at 18:30, the presentations of the short Joãosinho da Gomea, the King of Candombléby Janaina Oliveira ReFem and Rodrigo Dutra, and the feature Last Days in Havana, from Cuba. On Saturday (12), at 4 pm, the short Slope is not a rampby Antônio Ribeiro and Sandro Garcia, and the Colombian feature The Serpent’s Embrace. On Sunday (13), at 4 pm, it will be the turn of the short shellfishby Igor Barradas, followed by the feature Party in Heavenfrom Mexico.

The Federal Justice Cultural Center is located at Avenida Rio Branco, 241, downtown Rio de Janeiro. Tickets are distributed up to 30 minutes before the exhibitions, on a first-come, first-served basis. The cinema has a capacity of 56 seats and is subject to capacity. except for movies Feast of Heaven it’s from shellfishfor which the nomination is free, the show is rated for 14 years of age.