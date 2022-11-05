In Rio, project teaches children to paint indigenous graphics on their bodies

The Eva Klabin House Museum, located in Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas, in Rio de Janeiro, is promoting, on weekends, special educational activities of indigenous body painting for children over five years old.

The inspiration came from the 25th edition of the exhibition Respiração Devir Indígena, a current artistic intervention of indigenous graphics by artists Denilson Baniwa (from the Baniwa ethnic group) and Gustavo Caboco (from the Wapichana ethnic group), which is on display at the venue until the 20th at the site. The information was given to Brazil Agency by the program coordinator, Carlos Miguez.

“During the activities, we will present a series of graphics from different cultural groups, from different ethnicities. We will present graphics of indigenous cultures so that children have access to important cultures that, at this moment, need to be increasingly talked about and presented, so that they understand that graphics are not just paintings or decorations, but that those images are full of meanings. and meanings of importance,” said Miguez.

Geometric features are part of indigenous body paintings and reveal symbologies, at the same time that they show identities of ethnicities, families, status social, as well as being essential during festivals and rituals. The set of lines and colors translates the way of thinking and living of each of the peoples that inhabit Brazil.

Each graphic printed on the body has a meaning. The junction of graphics can represent message, history, mythology or social position within communities.





Program

Based on an approach to indigenous graphics, children and their guardians will be invited to choose or create their own paintings, based on their personal experiences, so that the images can be drawn and painted on their own bodies.

The Eva Klabin House Museum Education Program takes care of the creation and realization of the event. Educators and equipment mediators will guide the activities. At the time of production, the role of children and the participation of parents or guardians in the production will be encouraged. “They are the ones who will create the images and will paint the images on their own bodies”, reiterated Carlos Miguez.

The proposal is for people to allow themselves to be photographed so that the photos are posted on the same day on the social networks of the Casa Museu, “even to be able to present their creative process”.

The event starts today (5), at 3 pm, and will take place every Saturday and Sunday in November, at the same time, with an estimated duration of one hour. The ticket costs R$ 5 per person and can be purchased on the Casa Museu website.

Catalog

The launch of the catalog referring to the “Becoming Indigenous Breathing” Project will take place on November 10, from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm. On that day, the catalogs will be distributed free of charge to anyone present at the Eva Klabin House Museum. Since 2014, the Education Program promotes debates and playful activities of investigation, creation and production of critical and poetic thinking about culture, art, education and society.

The actions are carried out with audiences of different age groups and in cooperation with professionals and institutions of formal and non-formal education, contributing to the elaboration of important artistic and pedagogical projects for Rio de Janeiro.

Entrance to the site is free for teachers and students from the public school system, people with disabilities and their companions. Free tickets are subject to capacity.