Detran-RJ holds second task force to meet motorcyclists

The Rio Traffic Department (Detran-RJ) is holding today (5th) the second task force of the year to exclusively serve motorcyclists in the city of Rio, in São Gonçalo and in Baixada Fluminense (Belford Roxo). As in the first task force, which took place on October 22, there is no need to make an appointment.

Services for issuing and renewing driver’s licenses and those related to motorcycles are offered, such as transfer of ownership, exchange of license plates, duplicate Vehicle Registration Certificate (CRV) and first license, among others.

The service will be carried out on a first-come, first-served basis at the following stations: Aerotown, in Barra da Tijuca; Largo do Machado; Large field; Avenida Francisco Bicalho, Neves (São Gonçalo) and Belford Roxo. At all stations there will also be free distribution of antennas to protect motorcyclists against kite lines.

The task forces for motorcyclists are part of the 5 Star Delivery campaign, a partnership between Detran.RJ, the Rio Commerce Federation (Fecomércio RJ) and the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics (Into), with a focus on traffic safety and prevention of accidents involving motofretistas and mototaxi drivers, professionals who use motorcycles to deliver products and transport passengers.

The president of Detran-RJ, Adolfo Konder, said that a second joint effort to offer special assistance to motorcyclists. “It’s a way to make life easier for motofretistas and mototaxi drivers who don’t have time to go to the Detran stations during the week,” he said.

Financing

The credit correspondents of the Rio de Janeiro Development Agency (AgeRio), of the state government, will also participate in the collective effort to introduce Motofrete, a microcredit line aimed exclusively at motorcyclists who make deliveries.

With a financing value of up to BRL 21,000, the credit can be requested for the purchase and maintenance of the vehicle, in addition to the purchase of machinery and equipment used at work, such as a trunk, delivery backpack, luggage rack, helmet and vest, among other items. . The payment term is 24 months, with an interest rate of 0.25% per month.

The task force will also be open to non-professional motorcyclists, including members of motorcycle clubs in Rio de Janeiro. The stations will be open from 8 am to 1 pm, but motorcyclists are asked to arrive by 12:30 pm to be attended to on time. Other exclusive joint efforts for motorcyclists will still be carried out until the end of this year.