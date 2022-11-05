Project provides free assistance to homeless girls and women

The Girl, Moça-Mulher project, launched 64 days ago by the Carlos Chagas Institute (ICC), celebrates the success in serving girls from 12 years of age, as well as young people and women, in situations of social vulnerability, in the municipality of Rio de Janeiro. The non-profit civil entity has existed for 63 years and offers 28 graduate courses in the medical field.

The new project for the female population of the city of Rio de Janeiro occupies a property of the institute itself, in Lapa, which was abandoned. The building was the headquarters of the first Family Health clinic in the city, in 1991, but it was in ruins and occupied by homeless people. With funds from Caixa Econômica Federal, the president of the ICC, plastic surgeon Ricardo Cavalcanti, carried out the renovation of the house and created the project Menina, Moça-Mulher.

“It is not a social assistance project, nor does it intend to replace any health unit. We detected that many of our clients are on the sidelines of medical care, they are on the sidelines of general care, because they do not attend outpatient clinics for the common population”.

Ricardo Cavalcanti told Brazil Agency that these girls and women do not attend the common health units because they are permanently drugged, most of them, and are in a situation of total vulnerability. The age group that concentrates the largest number of patients is between 25 and 40 years of age.

The project was designed to support homeless women, sex workers, victims of sexual abuse and all women who have difficulty accessing the health system and need specialized care.

“To give you an idea, we did a survey that found that there are girls between 12 and 18 years old with four pregnancies. The goal is for the project to be the medical gateway. The project does not have internment or shelter. He provides customer service and guidance with doctors, psychologists, lawyers, social workers, as well as occupational therapy. The goal is to try to take it off the street and train. It’s no use simply treating and getting back on the street again,” she said.

Qualification

The project offers workshops according to the training needs that the people served have, with a view to preparing them for absorption into the job market. The project is open from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 6 pm, at Avenida Mem de Sá, 254, Lapa, central region of the state capital, and is completely free. A good part of the population served has mental disorders, said the president of the ICC.

In this project, the ICC has a partnership with the municipal departments of Health and Social Assistance, which provided equipment for the institute to make referrals, in addition to private partners.

Ricardo Cavalcanti said that the goal is to have around 2,000 monthly visits. “It’s not 2,000 users, because we can have one user using two to four services,” he explained. In October, the project reached, in a single day, 96 people. Today, it reached the range of 300 people served.

Goal

The goal is to make the house known and continue the project. The ICC is currently developing an electronic medical record with social fields, in order to diagnose this population when it is referred to the health units. Menina, Moça-Mulher promotes intervention and prevention actions, such as breast cancer screening, health education, reproductive and sexual rights, access to contraceptive methods and condoms, contraception and family planning services and child care, in addition to lectures and tests on sexually transmitted diseases, such as syphilis and gonorrhea.

The project is linked to research, with the objective of generating scientific evidence. The project team has 30 professionals directly, in addition to the support of the ICC. It also has a partnership with the Judiciary and the Guardianship Council.

The young women and women assisted also have help in requesting documents such as an identity card and work card, among others.

The project experience will be used for the development of research linked to the educational programs of the Carlos Chagas Graduate Institute and as a social methodology for other regions of Brazil.