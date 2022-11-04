BrazilBrazil

Federal highways in the country are free of blockages, says PRF

The Federal Highway Police (PRF) reported this evening (3), on its social media, that all federal highways are free of blockages. Interdictions still occur, which is when the flow of vehicles is partially impeded, on 24 highways. At the end of this morning, that number was 73 locations, with 60 interdictions and 13 blocks, which is when the flow is completely impeded.

The bans occur in the states of Amazonas (two), Mato Grosso (seven), Mato Grosso do Sul (one), Pará (six) and Rondônia (eight).

According to the PRF, so far, 936 interdictions or blockades on federal roads have been lifted.

* Article changed at 10:39 pm to update information.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

