Mega-Sena accumulates and the next contest must pay R$ 55 million

The Mega-Sena contest 2,535, held this Thursday (3) at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo, did not have six dozen hits. The numbers drawn were: 01 – 03 – 24 – 37 – 51 – 56.

The next contest (2,536), on Saturday (5), should pay a prize of R$ 55 million.

The corner had 59 winners and each one will receive R$ 65,724.45. The 5,885 players on the court will receive an individual prize of R$ 941.31.

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brazilia time) on the day of the draw, at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website.

The single bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50.

The draw takes place at 8:00 pm, at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

