Grêmio ends Serie B with victory over Brusque

Grêmio said goodbye to Serie B, on Thursday night (3) in Porto Alegre, with a 3-0 victory over Brusque in the match that opened the 38th round of the competition.

With the triumph, Tricolor reached 65 points, ending the competition in second place. Quadricolor, which entered the field already relegated, remained with 34 points, in 18th place.

Renato Gaúcho’s team entered the field just to fulfill the table, as they already had access to Serie A guaranteed. However, in front of their fans, Grêmio sought victory, and started to build it in the 18th minute, when Guilherme dominated on the left, went to the middle and released a curve kick to overcome goalkeeper Jordan. The score was extended moments before the break, when Gabriel Silva took advantage of the rebound and kicked into the bottom of the opposing goal.

And the same Gabriel Silva gave final numbers to the confrontation already at 29 minutes of the final stage. Diogo Barbosa made a throw for the forward, who dominated and got rid of a marker before releasing a shot to close the score.