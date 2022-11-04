Brazilian School Games are open with more than 5 thousand athletes

The Brazilian School Games (JEBs) 2022 opened in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday night (3). The ceremony was held at the Youth Arena, at the Deodoro Sports Complex, with the presence of the Ministers of Citizenship, Ronaldo Bento, and Education, Victor Godoy, in addition to former Brazilian Olympic athletes.

The event is aimed at athletes from 12 to 14 years old and runs until November 14, held by the Brazilian Confederation of School Sports (CBDE) in partnership with the Special Secretariat for Sport of the Ministry of Citizenship.

In this first week, student-athletes of artistic gymnastics, judo, karate, taekwondo, chess, basketball, futsal and beach volleyball begin the dispute for medals. This edition of JEBs brings together 5,646 athletes from the 27 federation units. The Special Secretariat for Sport of the Ministry of Citizenship established a promotion term with the CBDE in the amount of R$ 15.9 million to guarantee the necessary air tickets.

The JEB’s bring together competitions in 17 modalities: badminton, artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, chess, table tennis, volleyball, basketball, futsal, handball, judo, taekwondo, karate, wrestling, beach volleyball, athletics, cycling and swimming. Paralympic athletics competitions will also be held and surfing, skateboarding and break dancing contests will be demonstrated.

From 1976 to 2004, 18 editions of the JEB’s were held and, after 17 years, the event took place again in 2021 with the participation of 5,114 student-athletes, 2,563 girls and 2,551 boys aged 12 to 14 years.

The Minister of Citizenship highlighted the importance of JEBs for Brazilian sports education, especially for young students, who have the opportunity to develop closer contact with sports.

“Sport is essential as a tool for social inclusion, which brings transformation in the lives of children and adolescents. It will contribute to the formation of Brazilian citizens. This is our purpose. In addition to the medals that will be won here, this is what the sport teaches. It will leave a legacy on these boys and girls present here, leaving the spirit of discipline, team spirit and overcoming”, said Bento.





The Minister of Education stressed that teaching and sport go hand in hand in the training of students, in a complementary way, acting to awaken values ​​that are added to each one’s life.

“Sport is part of the formation of citizens and we need to strengthen the teaching and practice of teaching sports at school. We need to revise our curriculum, put this more forcefully. The realization of the JEBs rescues this integration of the school with the sport and brings values ​​such as leadership, teamwork, perseverance and overcoming. When combined with education, they form a more complete citizen”, said Victor Godoy.

CBDE’s YouTube channel will broadcast the events live and public access to the venues is free. There are three seats. At the Barra Olympic Park, the structures of the Cariocas Arenas 2 and 3, the Velodrome, the Olympic Tennis Center and the Olympic Road will be used. The other headquarters are the University of the Air Force (Unifa) and the Youth Arena, in the Deodoro Sports Complex.