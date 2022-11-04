Winter travel season increases international flights in Japan

International flights at Japanese airports increased more than threefold at the start of the Northern Hemisphere’s winter travel season, compared to the same period a year earlier. The expansion comes on the heels of the relaxation of restrictions on measures to combat the new coronavirus.

According to the Japanese Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Tourism, 1,920 international round trips were planned to use the country’s airports during the first week of the season, which started on Sunday (30), that is, 3.2 times more than in the same period of 2021.

Expansion

The number of Japanese airline flights has nearly doubled, while flights by South Korean and Taiwanese airlines have increased by about 20 times from a year ago.

Flights between Japan and China have not yet completely restarted due to Beijing maintaining strict border controls. This is one of the reasons why the total number of international flights using Japanese airports remains at 37% of pre-pandemic levels.

