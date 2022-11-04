Vasco rival, Ituano wants to crown with 1st access to Serie A

Known for “exaggerations”, the city of Itu, in the interior of São Paulo, 102 kilometers from the capital, is the home of Ituano Futebol Clube. What is not an exaggeration is to say that the red-black Rooster will be a huge barrier for Vasco in the cruzmaltina fight to return to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. Even more so because the São Paulo team is a direct competitor for a place in the national first division in 2023.

On Sunday Novelli Júnior will have the biggest audience in the last 9 years. See the article and the numbers of the largest audiences on the website https://t.co/wZo9IvJjlb

Photograph: @mschincariol pic.twitter.com/h9UehzlTIT — Ituano Futebol Clube (@ituanooficial) November 2, 2022

Ituano occupies fifth place in Serie B, with 57 points, two less than Vasco, who is in fourth at the moment, taking the last spot to Serie A next year. Paulistas and Cariocas will face each other this Sunday (6), at 18:30 (Brasília time), at Novelli Júnior stadium, in Itu, for the last round. The draw is enough for the Hill Giant to ensure their return to the elite, after two seasons. The red-black team needs only a simple victory, at home, to seal the unprecedented access to Serie A in 75 years of the club’s history.

“I believe that, given the circumstances, yes. [é o jogo mais importante da história do Ituano]. we had the final [do Campeonato Paulista] against Santos, in 2014, when we were champions. A great game. But the dimension of being a Brazilian Championship and with this background, a decision in the last round, I really believe so”, evaluated Paulo Silvestri, football manager at Ituano, in an interview with Brazil Agency.

Fighting for access was not in the plans of the São Paulo club at the beginning of Series B. Back in the second division after 15 years, Galo ended the first round in 16th place, with 20 points, close to the relegation zone. In the second half of the competition, however, the red-black team took off. In 18 rounds, he added 39 points, ensuring, in anticipation, the best campaign of the second round.

“We had the component of relearning how to play the division. I believe we started with caution, a little with the handbrake on, but we realized it in time. We made a change in the commission [Mazola Júnior, treinador campeão da Série C com o Ituano em 2021, foi demitido na 17ª rodada]. We name Carlos Pimentel [que era auxiliar]. He is an excellent professional, who has been with us for a long time, a student of football, who knew the squad well. With that, we became protagonists”, analyzed Silvestri, who does not link the 2023 planning to eventual access.

Ituano is in the “final” of Serie B!

After beating Londrina and winning the 2nd round, he plays the access game with Vasco at Novelli on Sunday.

See the article on https://t.co/wZo9IvJjlb

Photos; @mschincariol pic.twitter.com/4CYIkphSqt — Ituano Futebol Clube (@ituanooficial) October 30, 2022

“Over more than 10 years of professional management, history shows that, every year, Ituano needs progress. More infrastructure, more resources and to go further in what to dispute. It’s our rule. It is a difficult competition and we know it well. We will return to the Copa do Brazil after a long absence [a última participação foi em 2018], which is very important for Ituano. And we will have the Brazilian, in whatever series. We want a better 2023 than 2022″, projected the manager.

On Wednesday (2), Ituano reported that tickets for the decision against Vasco were sold out. 14,970 tickets were put up for sale. At home, Galo de Itu has the seventh best performance among the home team, with 10 wins, six draws and only two defeats – the last one four months ago.

“There are no favourites, but I believe we will win”, concluded the manager.

If Ituano wins access, São Paulo football should have six representatives in the 2023 Serie A. The last time the state had so many elite teams was in 2012, with Santos, São Paulo, Corinthians, Palmeiras, Ponte Preta and Portuguesa.