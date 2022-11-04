The participation of ombudsmen in public services marathon grows

The Official Gazette of the Union published today (4) the result of the second edition of the Marathon for the Defense of the Rights of Users of Public Services. In total, 173 entities from across the country signed up for the challenge – 43 institutions more than in 2021, when 130 entities applied.

The objective was to publicize the actions of the marathon through their social networks. Among the 12 best placed in their categories, five of them are municipal ombudsmen.

The pieces were posted using the hashtag #thisrightisofeveryone and the link of access or other contacts of the ombudsman. The three institutions that gathered the most views in each of the four categories won. Audience engagement was also higher this year: the number of views increased by 96%, from 784,000 to 1.5 million.

“We had 12 winning ombudsmen, but the biggest winner was Brazilian society, which became better aware of its rights in the provision of services by the State”, highlighted the general ombudsman of the Union, Valmir Dias.

Promoted by the National Network of Ombudsmen, the initiative aims to strengthen the transforming power of citizens and mobilize the ombudsman across the country in the dialogue between the State and society. The second edition of the Marathon marked the five years of the Public Services User Defense Code, Law 13.460/2017.

“The initiative moved social networks with publications that made users aware of their rights and the role of the ombudsman – an action foreseen even in the Anti-Corruption Plan of the Federal Executive Branch. The Marathon focused mainly on the importance of producing and disseminating the service letter and the evaluation of services by public bodies and entities. Two important points regulated by the aforementioned law”, highlighted Dias.

The Service Charter informs citizens about the services provided by public institutions, how to access them and what are the established service commitments. It is an instrument of transparency, provided for in Art. 7 of Law No. 13.460/2017.

EBC

the letter from EBC presents 12 services provided by the company to the public, including accessing news in real time for free (Brazil Agency), watch the videos of TV Brazil (TV Brazil Play) and listen to the programming of the EBC radios via application, both on devices with Android and iOS systems, in addition to shortwave transmission.

The EBC ombudsman, Cristiano Mendonça, emphasizes the importance of the document both for society and for management.

“Providing an updated service chart with complete access information is one of the most important tasks of the Public Administration. In addition to being an item of active transparency, it serves as an incentive for social participation, as the clearer, more direct and objective the published service letter is, the more society tends to access these products and increase dialogue with the company.”

See the list of the winning ombudsmen of the second Marathon in Defense of Public Service Users: