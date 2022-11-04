BrazilBrazil

Chinese rocket wreckage prompts Spain to close airspace

The uncontrolled route of debris from a Chinese rocket forced Spain to temporarily close, this Friday (4), the airspace of some airports in the country.

Catalonia, the Balearics, Aragon, Navarra and La Rioja completely stopped air activity for an hour – from 9:30 am to 10:30 am (6:30 am to 7:30 am in Brasília).

The measure was taken as a precaution, since the trajectory of part of this rocket crossed the north of the Iberian Peninsula, towards the Mediterranean. The object weighs about 20 tons.

With the risk of disintegrating when entering the atmosphere, the order was to close the airspace of Spanish airports that were on the route, to avoid the risk of collision with aircraft.

Air traffic has started to return to normal, but because of the one-hour interruption, flight delays are accumulating.

This Friday there is also a strike by the cabin crew of the airline Vueling and it is estimated that there may be 62 canceled calls.

The rocket was used by China to carry the last module of the Chinese space station, currently under construction.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

