Operation Overlord fights international drug trafficking in SP and PR

In Guaíra, in the interior of Paraná, about 100 federal police officers comply with 29 court orders issued by the 1st Federal Court-PR, 18 of which are for search and seizure and 11 for preventive detention. The action launched this Friday (4) is part of Operation Overlord, with the aim of dismantling a criminal organization specialized in the international trafficking of narcotics.

The drug was transported from the region of Guaíra and was destined for the city of São Paulo. The agents also serve warrants in the Paraná cities of Terra Roxa, Xambrê, in addition to the capital of São Paulo, Barueri (SP), Itupeva (SP) and Jundiaí (SP).

According to the PF, the investigation lasted approximately one year and, during this period, three flagrant acts of the investigated group were made. In total, more than a ton of cocaine and 1.2 tons of marijuana were seized.

The group used shell transport companies, whose partners were oranges who knew about the scheme. Freight for licit goods was contracted to conceal the shipment of drugs in false bottoms, installed on trucks. Another practice observed was the transfer of ownership of the vehicles used for transport and to “beat” the load between the members of the organization.

“The criminal activities promoted strong enrichment, especially for the organization’s leaders, allowing the purchase of real estate, automobiles, among other high-value goods. Thus, in addition to the search and seizure and preventive arrest warrants, the operation aims to decapitalize the criminal organization, having determined the kidnapping of movable and immovable assets linked to 19 investigated, the blocking of accounts in the name of individuals and linked legal entities, especially the leaders, and also the blocking of 45 vehicles owned by its members”, detailed the PF in a note.

Those involved must answer for the practice of drug trafficking, association for trafficking and participation in criminal organization. Added together, the penalties provided can exceed 33 years in prison.