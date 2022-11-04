Rio Justice concludes instruction against fighter who assaulted child

The criminal investigation of the case against boxer Victor Arthur Pinho Possobom ended last night (3), in Rio de Janeiro. He is accused of torturing a four-year-old stepson with slaps and suffocation in the building where he lived, in Niterói, Rio’s metropolitan region.

The assaults took place in February of this year and were caught by the condominium’s security cameras. Two videos, released in September, show the stepfather beating the boy in the hall of the building and inside the elevator.

He had his preventive detention decreed by the justice on September 16 and surrendered to the General Corregedoria of the Military Police, in Niterói.

As the process takes place in judicial secrecy, as it involves a minor, the press was not authorized to follow the instruction hearing. According to the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro (TJRJ), the defendant will await the sentence in prison.

Questioning

The Court of Justice reported that “the witnesses were heard and the defendant was questioned. The MP [Ministério Público] withdrew from hearing the minor, due to his young age, and considering the existence of a recording about the facts. The criminal investigation ended yesterday. The deed will be sent to the MP and, after the defense to manifest, it will then be sent to the concluded court for sentence “, informed the Court of Justice.

In addition to the investigation into the assaults on the child, the Civil Police of Rio had already opened five other investigations against the fighter, in which he was denounced for assaulting his own mother and girlfriends.

A request for arrest, made by the Police Station for Assistance to Women (Deam) in Niterói, refers to psychological violence against chef Jéssica Jordão, former partner of boy Victor and mother of the child, who was also assaulted by him.