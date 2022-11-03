BrazilBrazil

Palmeiras is champion of the Brazileirão Serie A

Before taking the field this Wednesday (2) against Fortaleza, Palmeiras won the Serie A title of the Brazilian Championship in advance, as Internacional was defeated 1-0 by América-MG in the 35th round of the competition.

After beating Athletico-PR 3-1, last Tuesday (25th) at Arena da Baixada, Verdão reached 74 points and put a hand on the cup. From there, to confirm the title just needed a stumble from Colorado, which happened this Wednesday. With 61 points, with 4 rounds to go, Mano Menezes’ team can no longer surpass the team commanded by Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira.

In this way, Palmeiras enters the field from 21:30 (Brazilia time) this Wednesday, at Allianz Parque, to face Fortaleza in a match that will serve for the players to celebrate the newly won title with Alviverde fans.

First Brazilian by Abel Ferreira

This is the 11th title of the Brazilian of Palmeiras, which has already won the competition in 1960, 1967, 1967, 1969, 1972, 1973, 1993, 1994, 2016 and 2018.

As for the current commander of Verdão, Abel Ferreira, this is the first Brazilian in his gallery of conquests. Since arriving at Palmeiras in October 2020, the Portuguese coach has already won the 2020 and 2021 editions of the Libertadores, the 2020 Copa do Brazil, the 2022 Recopa Sudamericana and the 2022 Paulista.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

