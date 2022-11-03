Fuel distributors warn of risk of shortages

The National Federation of Fuel, Biofuel and Natural Gas Distributors (Brazilcom) recommended in this this Friday (2) the unblocking of highways in the country, under the risk of fuel shortages. The alert is issued after protests against the results of the elections for the Presidency of the Republic.

“Brazilcom recommends coordinated actions by the responsible authorities, for the urgent unlocking of roads and, where necessary, protecting and monitoring the movement of fuel transport, aiming to ensure the supply of retail stations, supermarkets and hospitals, the main ones affected by supply interruptions. “, the federation said in a statement.

In real time

According to the federation, the distributors have been passing on real-time information about the blocks to the authorities. According to the latest survey by the Federal Highway Police (PRF), there are 16 states with interdicted highways as of early Wednesday night.

In comparison with the morning period, there was a worsening in Goiás, which went from two to three interdictions; Amazonas and Espírito Santo, which had three points, now have four; Maranhão, which used to have a point with partially impeded flow, now has a total blockade of the road; Mato Grosso (31 points of interdiction. Previously, there were 30); Rondônia (it had 11 interdictions and now has 12); and Rio Grande do Sul, which has three points with a total blockade of the lane, in addition to a ban.