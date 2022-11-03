Palmeiras president praises, but asks for calm with Endrick jewel

Considered one of the biggest revelations of recent years in national football, striker Endrick lives the expectation of being a starter for the first time in Palmeiras. The 16-year-old, who has a €60 million release clause (R$304 million), is one of coach Abel Ferreira’s options to play this Wednesday (2), against Fortaleza, at 21:30 Brasília), at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo, for the 35th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The duel against Leão do Pici will be broadcast live on National Radio, with narration by André Luiz Mendes, comments by Waldir Luiz and duty by Bruno Mendes. The São Paulo team will enter the field with the 11th national title assured, after Internacional’s defeat by América-MG, earlier this Wednesday, 1-0, at Independência, in Belo Horizonte.

Always starting on the bench, Endrick has accumulated 106 minutes as a professional since his debut, on October 6, in a 4-0 victory over Coritiba, at Allianz Parque. He took to the field in four matches and scored the first two goals of his adult career on the 25th, when deciding the 3-1 victory over Athletico-PR at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba.

“He is an extremely talented boy. We have all the apparatus within Palmeiras to take care of and develop his talent more and more, but with a lot of discretion and responsibility. He will have every opportunity to show this talent. Always making it clear that it is our technician who defines this [sobre ser titular]”, argued the president of Verdão, Leila Pereira, in a press conference at the launching ceremony of the Campeonato Paulista, in São Paulo.

Champion and top scorer from the base, Endrick has been monitored by clubs abroad since before debuting in the professional team of Palmeiras. Media outlets abroad have put the striker in the crosshairs of teams like Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid (both Spain) and Paris Saint-Germain (France). According to the leader alviverde, however, there is no treatment in this regard.

“Until today, I have not received any contact from clubs abroad to talk about Endrick. You [jornalistas] know that he can only go abroad when he is 18 years old. Our objective is always to maintain the base of our cast, which is very strong, because only then will we continue to be protagonists. That’s what we want, to win titles,” said Leila.

Leader of the Brazileirão with 74 points, ten ahead of Inter, second place, Palmeiras should face Fortaleza with: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Joaquín Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Mayke (Endrick), Dudu and Ron.

