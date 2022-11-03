The most recent report by the Federal Highway Police (PRF) reveals that Brazil has 16 states with interdicted highways on Wednesday afternoon (2). In the late morning survey, there were 15 and then the total rose to 17. Tocantins, which had no actions in the morning, recorded four bans. The protesters do not accept the result of the presidential elections. The second round was Sunday (30).

In comparison with the morning period, there was a worsening in Goiás, which went from two to three interdictions; Amazonas and Espírito Santo, which had three points, now have four; Maranhão, which used to have a point with partially impeded flow, now has a total blockade of the road; Mato Grosso (31 points of interdiction. Previously, there were 30); Rondônia (it had 11 interdictions and now has 12); and Rio Grande do Sul, which has three points with a total blockade of the lane, in addition to a ban.

The PRF also informed that the blockages are total interruptions of the roads, while the interdictions keep the flow partially impeded. The situation remained the same in Acre (two interdictions) and Rondônia (12 interdictions).

Roads were released in the following states, also in comparison with the morning period: Bahia (no interdictions), Mato Grosso do Sul (two interdictions. Before, there were four); Pará (the closed roads went from 17 to 13); Pernambuco (a ban at the moment); Santa Catarina (from 36 blocks, the scenario changed to 14 interdictions and 20 blocks); and São Paulo (down from three to two bans).

The Federal Highway Police also announced that, across the country, 688 federal highways have already been opened. In the previous balance, released earlier this afternoon, there were 667. And by the end of the morning, there were 631.

Impact in São Paulo

At around 2 pm today, a balance sheet by the São Paulo Military Police indicated the interdiction of 18 highways in the state. The survey also showed that 121 state highways had been cleared and 137 had been partially cleared. At the end of the morning, the Military Police Shock Troop was called to clear the lanes of Rodovia Castello Branco, in the region of Barueri.

In the São Paulo municipality of Mirassol, in the early afternoon of this Wednesday, a man accelerated the car he was driving over the protesters who were blocking the highway, running over several people and even passing over one of them. The car also hit two military police officers who were at the scene. In addition to the driver, his mother was traveling in the vehicle. The driver was attacked by the protesters and his car was vandalized. He was then taken to the police station and charged with attempted murder. A breathalyzer test was performed, which was negative. The driver claimed at the police station that he only accelerated the vehicle after being attacked by some protesters.

Ticket sales at the Tietê and Barra Funda bus terminals were partially resumed this Wednesday, informed the concessionaire Socicam. Since the 31st, when the roadblocks began, and until this morning, around 1,400 trips that would depart from these terminals were cancelled. Departures to Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba, Florianópolis and other smaller cities were resumed.

The concessionaire also informed that the movement at the bus terminals remains calm and that there is low demand because it is a national holiday in the middle of the week. For passengers who had canceled trips, the orientation is that they look for companies to rebook their tickets.

GRU Airport, concessionaire of São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos, reported that, this Wednesday, the access roads to the terminals are free, but nine flights were cancelled, still as a result of the demonstrations on the Hélio Smidt Highway. The terminal administration advises passengers to check the status of flights with the airlines.

*Article changed at 18:56 to insert the episode in Mirassol. Reporter Vladimir Platonow collaborated.