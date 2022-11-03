President asks protesters to clear highways across the country

President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday (2) asked protesters to clear federal highways. In a video posted on social media, the president says that “It is necessary to respect people’s right to come and go” and that protests on highways harm the country’s economy.

“We have to keep our heads straight. Protests and demonstrations are welcome, they are part of the democratic game. Over the years, much of this has been done by Brazil, on the Esplanada, in Copacabana, on Paulista. But there is something that is not legal: the closing of highways in Brazil harms the right of people to come and go, it is there in the Constitution”, said Bolsonaro. “Clear the highways, this is not part of the legitimate demonstrations,” he added.

According to a recent report by the Federal Highway Police (PRF), Brazil has 16 states with interdicted highways. In the late morning survey, there were 15 and then the total rose to 17. Tocantins, which had no actions in the morning, recorded four bans. The protesters do not accept the result of the presidential elections. The second round was held last Sunday (30) and was won by candidate Luis Inácio Lula da Silva.