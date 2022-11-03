Covid-19: Brazil has 2,032 cases and nine deaths in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health announced today (2) that Brazil has, since the beginning of the pandemic, 688,228 deaths from covid-19. According to the epidemiological bulletin, the total number of confirmed cases of the disease is 34,839,337.

In 24 hours, there were 2,302 new cases. In the same period, nine deaths of victims of the virus were confirmed. Also according to the bulletin, 34,062,150 people have recovered from the disease and 88,959 cases are being monitored.

Due to the All Souls holiday, Bahia, Distrito Federal, Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso do Sul did not provide data on deaths and Mato Grosso, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Norte, Roraima, São Paulo and Tocantins did not update the information. in the system.

States

According to available data, São Paulo leads the number of cases, with 6.14 million, followed by Minas Gerais (3.88 million) and Paraná (2.75 million). The lowest total of cases is from Acre (149.8 thousand). Then appear Roraima (175.5 thousand) and Amapá (178.4 thousand).

Regarding deaths, according to the most recent data, São Paulo has the highest volume (175,574), followed by Rio de Janeiro (75,871) and Minas Gerais (63,879). The lowest number of deaths is in Acre (2,029), Amapá (2,164) and Roraima (2,175).



Epidemiological Bulletin 02.11 – 11/02/2022/Disclosure/ Ministry of Health

Vaccination

To date, 488.3 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have been applied, 180.3 million with the first dose and 162.7 million with the second dose. The single dose was given to more than five million people.