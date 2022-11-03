Bia Haddad debuts with triumph in WTA Finals doubles

Alongside Kazakh Anna Danilina, Brazilian Bia Haddad debuted with a win in the doubles bracket of the WTA Finals, in Forth Worth (USA), against Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican Giuliana Olmos. The paulistana triumphed by 2 sets to 0 (partial 7/5 and 6/0) last Tuesday night (1).

Bia Haddad Maia never tires of making history! 👏🇧🇷 1st victory of a Brazilian in the WTA Finals, alongside Anna Danilina 🇰🇿 7/5 and 6/0 over Dabrowski 🇨🇦 and Olmos 🇲🇽 Let’s go for more! 💪🏼 🎥 @WTA pic.twitter.com/BVQKBjH5N9 — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) November 2, 2022

The Brazilian duo returns to the court next Thursday (3), when they measure forces with Russian Veronika Kudermetova and Belgian Elise Mertens.

The WTA Finals, the last event of the season, brings together the eight best tennis players in singles and the eight best doubles.