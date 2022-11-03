BrazilBrazil

Bia Haddad debuts with triumph in WTA Finals doubles

Alongside Kazakh Anna Danilina, Brazilian Bia Haddad debuted with a win in the doubles bracket of the WTA Finals, in Forth Worth (USA), against Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican Giuliana Olmos. The paulistana triumphed by 2 sets to 0 (partial 7/5 and 6/0) last Tuesday night (1).

The Brazilian duo returns to the court next Thursday (3), when they measure forces with Russian Veronika Kudermetova and Belgian Elise Mertens.

The WTA Finals, the last event of the season, brings together the eight best tennis players in singles and the eight best doubles.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

