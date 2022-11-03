BrazilBrazil

Santos defeats Atlético-GO and guarantees permanence in Serie A

Santos defeated Atlético-GO 3-2, on the night of this Wednesday (2) in the heart of Antônio Accioly stadium, and reached 46 points in the classification, thus guaranteeing the permanence in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship next season.

For Dragão, the setback represented the permanence in the relegation zone, in 18th position with 33 points, a worrying situation when the competition approaches the end.

Despite opening the scoring in the 18th minute of the first half with Marcos Leonardo, Peixe did not have it easy, as he saw Atlético recover thanks to goals from Churín and Luiz Fernando. However, Santos turned around at the end of the match with goals from Lucas Braga and Lucas Barbosa to take the final victory.

gross mass wins

Another team to triumph away from home to stay away from relegation was Bragantino, who beat Avaí 2-1, in Ressacada, with goals from Artur and Helinho. The triumph left Massa Bruta in 13th position with 44 points.

Already the Leão da Ilha, who discounted with Kevin, was in a very complicated situation in the competition. In 19th place with 28 points, they can be relegated in the next round.

Theran glow

In a match that started earlier, Athletico-PR counted on Terans’ eye for goal to beat Goiás 3-2 and re-enter the G6 of the Brazilian. The Uruguayan attacking midfielder was the highlight of the match with two goals.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

