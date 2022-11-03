BrazilBrazil

Men’s team ends Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in seventh

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 52 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The men’s team secured, this Wednesday (2), the seventh place in the team dispute of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup, which is played in Liverpool (England). The first three places, which guaranteed a place in the next edition of the Olympic Games, were the champion China, the runner-up Japan and Great Britain, third place.

Thus, the Brazilian team (which in Liverpool featured Caio Souza, Diogo Soares, Arthur Nory, Lucas Bitencourt, Yuri Guimarães and Patrick Sampaio) will have to seek a spot for the Paris Games in 2023, during the World Cup in Antwerp (Belgium) , competition that will classify nine more teams.

“We achieved our main objective in this team competition and returned to being finalists, which has not happened since 2018”, declared the coordinator of the Brazilian men’s artistic gymnastics team, Marcos Goto.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 52 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Bia Haddad debuts with triumph in WTA Finals doubles

6 mins ago

Santos defeats Atlético-GO and guarantees permanence in Serie A

29 mins ago

Palmeiras celebrates Brazilian title with a rout over Fortaleza

1 hour ago

Corinthians defeats Flamengo at Maracanã and guarantees itself in Libertadores

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.