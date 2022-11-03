BrazilBrazil

Palmeiras celebrates Brazilian title with a rout over Fortaleza

With the 2022 Brazilian title guaranteed, Palmeiras entered the field on Wednesday night (2) at Allianz Parque to celebrate together with their fans. And the party couldn’t have ended better, with a 4-0 rout against Fortaleza.

With this triumph, Verdão gave yet another proof of its strength in the current edition of the Brazileiro, reaching 77 points, 13 ahead of the vice-leader Internacional, with the most positive attack in the competition, with 62 goals in 35 matches. Tricolor do Pici remains with 48 points, in 10th position, after the setback.

Pushed by their passionate fans, Palmeiras opened the scoring in the 14th minute. Gustavo Scarpa played deep for Rony, who hit goalkeeper Fernando Miguel’s exit. At 31, Verdão managed to expand. Marcos Rocha launched Dudu, who, from outside the area, hit for cover to score a goal.

The Brazilian Champion continued to create opportunities in profusion, but the third came only in the final stage, at two minutes, when Dudu crossed low to the area, where the ball passed through Endrick and Fernando Miguel before leaving for Rony, who, with freedom, checked.

However, the boy Endrick was still missing, who, at the age of 16, was making his first start as a starter. And the goal of the jewel of Palmeiras came in the 18th minute. Dudu made a great move through the right wing before crossing to the area, where shirt 16 hit the first time. This is the young forward’s third goal in five matches for the professional.

From there, Verdão managed the advantage to confirm the rout victory in front of more than 29 thousand fans.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Tags
