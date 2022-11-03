Corinthians defeats Flamengo at Maracanã and guarantees itself in Libertadores

Flamengo started the night of this Wednesday (2) celebrating with its fans, at the Maracanã stadium, the conquest of the Libertadores Cup. But who celebrated in the end was Corinthians, who won by 2 to 1 to scramble the fight for the vice-leadership of the Brazilian Championship.

TIMÃO VICTORY AT MARACANÃ! We are in the CONMEBOL Libertadores group stage! ✔️ Flamengo 1 🆚 2 Corinthians ⚽ Du Queiroz

⚽ Yuri Alberto#DayDeCorinthians#Go Corinthians pic.twitter.com/caAPqXZ08Z — Corinthians (@Corinthians) November 3, 2022

After triumphing away from home, Timão remained in 5th position, now with 61 points, the same score as the 4th placed Fluminense and 3rd Flamengo, and just three points from the vice-leader International.

Even with the support of its fans, Flamengo saw Corinthians open the scoring in the 42nd minute of the first half, when Mateus Vital crossed low for Du Queiroz to arrive beating first to overcome goalkeeper Hugo Souza.

Rubro-Negro even managed to equalize after 2 minutes of the final stage, when Matheus França hit for cover to score a great goal. However, in the 29th minute Méndez played for Yuri Alberto, who, with a touch, got rid of Fabrício Bruno before hitting with category to guarantee the victory and the presence of Corinthians in the group stage of Libertadores.