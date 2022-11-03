BrazilBrazil

Mega-Sena draws a prize of R$ 43 million today

Mega-Sena will draw today a prize of R$ 43 million to those who match the six dozen of the 2535 contest.

The draw will be held at the Tietê terminal in São Paulo.

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasília time) on the day of the draw, at any lottery in the country or online, at site of Caixa Econômica Federal.

The single bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50. The more numbers you mark, the higher the bet price and the greater the chances of winning the prize.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

